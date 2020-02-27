Tolton boys basketball has moved past the semifinal round of the Class 3 District 9 Tournament.
The No. 2-seed Trailblazers faced off against No. 3-seed Southern Boone on Thursday night in the tournament semifinals, defeating the Eagles 60-46.
Before the matchup, Tolton led 6-1 in the all-time series against Southern Boone, with the most recent game being a Trailblazers victory over the Eagles on Jan. 3. However, Tolton’s only loss in the series came in a district tournament meeting in 2017, when the Trailblazers fell in a 53-51 nail-biter.
This postseason turned out much more differently.
The Trailblazers and Eagles started off the game going back-and-forth throughout the entirety of the first half. A shot at the buzzer by sophomore forward Tahki Chievous put Tolton up 17-13 after the first quarter. The Trailblazers then continued to trade buckets with the Eagles, ending an almost-identical second quarter with a 25-22 lead.
By the end of the third quarter the game was still close, though Tolton had extended its advantage to 42-36. However, a breakaway final quarter for the Trailblazers saw them leave Southern Boone in the dust. The Trailblazers put up 18 points compared to the Eagles’ 10, solidifying their victory.
In spite of the team’s loss, Southern Boone senior Rece Gilmore shined offensively, putting up a game-high 30 points. Sophomore forward Jevon Porter was the leading scorer for the Trailblazers with 19 points, followed by senior guard Chase Martin with 15 points.
Tolton (20-4) will play in the district tournament finals against No. 1 seed Blair Oaks (25-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Eldon High School.
While the Trailblazers lead the all-time series against the Falcons 4-2, Tolton’s recent outings against Blair Oaks have not been successful. The teams met in the 2019 postseason, when the Trailblazers fell to the Falcons, 56-44. Additionally, Blair Oaks handed Tolton one of its four losses this season on Dec. 17, when the Trailblazers went down in a 66-64 loss.