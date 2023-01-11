Tolton boys basketball survived a late comeback attempt from host Hickman to win 66-60 on Wednesday.
The Trailblazers took an early lead, entering halftime up 32-21. The Kewpies fought their way back into the game, cutting the lead to six by the end of the third quarter and getting to within three with one minute left to play. But a stout Tolton defense in the final minute of play kept the Kewpies from taking the lead.
The Trailblazers next face Missouri Military Academy on Friday at Tolton.
Hickman next participates in the C.W. Stessman Invitational on Tuesday in Liberty.
Spartans wrestling swept by Jefferson City
Battle boys and girls wrestling each suffered dual losses to Jefferson City at home.
The girls wrestled first, ultimately falling 27-12. The boys didn’t fair much better, losing 66-16 to the Jays.
Battle next wrestles Capital City on Wednesday at home.
Spartans girls hoops advances to title game
Battle girls basketball defeated St. James 62-57 in the semifinals of the California Tournament in California, Missouri.
Tayla Robinson led the Spartans with 23 points.
Battle will take on the host Pintos in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.