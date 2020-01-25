The Tolton boys basketball team traveled to Quincy, Illinois, on Saturday to compete in the Quincy Shootout, an elite high school basketball shootout drawing competition from multiple states.
The Trailblazers took the court against the Liberty High School Patriots of Henderson, Nevada. Tolton left the shootout with a 68-65 loss, but there were still some positives for the Trailblazers.
Senior Coban Porter entered the weekend as one of the shootout’s featured players. The 6-foot-4 guard averages 14.5 points per game and is one of the team’s leading scorers.
His younger brother, sophomore Jevon Porter, also starred at the shootout, recording a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. With his current success on the court, the 6-foot-10 forward is quickly following in his brother’s footsteps to become a leader for the Trailblazers.
The trip to Quincy brought success for senior Nate Schwartze. The 6-foot-3 guard scored a team-high 20 points against the Patriots and, averaging 14.7 points per game, is Tolton’s leading scorer.
The Trailblazers will return home to redeem themselves at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Christian High School.