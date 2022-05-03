The Tolton boys golf team defeated Smith-Cotton on Tuesday with a final team score of 310.
The Trailblazers out-shot Smith-Cotton by seven strokes including strong showings from Christian Rischer and Andrew Fallis.
Rischer paced the team with a 2-under 70 that included four birdies over his first nine holes. Fallis followed suit with a final score 76 to finish second on the team.
Five shots behind Fallis, Chase Knorr finished with an 81 while Jake Thornburg shot 83.
Tolton will return to the course at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Cinco De Mayo Invitational hosted by Battle at Lake of the Woods.
Bruins tennis defeats Quincy
Rock Bridge boys tennis won 8-1 against Quincy at Bethel Park.
The Bruins (14-4) next play at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the road against Jefferson City.
Following the matchup, Rock Bridge will get ready to begin district tournament play with individual matches scheduled for Saturday and team play set to begin Monday.
Tolton girls soccer outlasts Christian in penalty shootout
Tolton girls soccer defeated Christian 3-2 Tuesday with the game ultimately decided in a penalty shootout.
Macie Parmer and Adelaide Devine picked up the Tolton goals in regulation before a scoreless overtime period sent the game to penalties.
Tolton won the shootout 5-4 with the game-winning shot coming from Devin Shouman.
The Trailblazers (12-1-1) return to the field at 5 p.m. Thursday at Hickman.
Battle falls to Blair Oaks in extra innings
Battle baseball lost a hard fought game at Blair Oaks 6-5 in eight innings.
The Spartans held multiple leads in the game including a two-run advantage in the fifth. Blair Oaks tied the game at five in the bottom half of the inning before winning in walk-off fashion three innings later.
Battle will next play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when it travels to Helias.
Tolton baseball rained out at Linn
Tolton boys baseball's game against Linn was canceled Tuesday due to inclement weather.
The Trailblazers are next scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Wednesdaywhen they will travel to Kirksville.