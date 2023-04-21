Tolton, Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle teed off at Columbia Country Club to compete in the Columbia Quad on Friday. The Trailblazers took home the top spot with a team score of 325.
Hickman's Blake Sykes fired the lowest the lowest round of the day, finishing with a 7-over 78. Tolton's Garret McIntosh and Jackson Smith rounded out the top three individual placements with scores of 79 and 80, respectively.
Tolton will next compete in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Championships on Monday at Normandie Golf Club in St. Louis.
Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle will compete in the Jeff City Invitational on Monday at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
'Blazers baseball extends winning streak to four
Tolton baseball gained more late-season momentum with a 7-2 road win over Mexico.
Starting pitcher Connor Head earned the win for Tolton with an 81-pitch complete game.
The Trailblazers next travel to Kirksville for a doubleheader against the host Tigers and Licking beginning at noon Saturday.
Trailblazers boasts nine top-three placements in Rob Whittaker Classic
Tolton boys and girls track and field finished the Rob Whittaker Classic in Mexico, Missouri, with three individual champions, one second-place finish and six third-place finishes. Both teams finished fifth in the team standings, with the boys scoring 64.5 points and the girls scoring 61 points.
Lucas Boyer finished first in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 22.87 seconds, and he also placed third in the 100 (11.31). Quentin Herrman won the 1,600 with a time of 4:35.61.
John Glaude was the only Trailblazer to place second in an event, posting a time of 2:05.98 in the 800. Evan Sapp rounded out the boys' podium placers with his third-place finish in the 300 hurdles (44.97).
Olivia Andrews finished first in the girls 1,600 with a time of 5:14.46. Makaylin Viet placed third in the 800 (2:28.24), and Carly Meyer took third in the long jump with a top leap of 14 feet, 9 inches.
Tolton placed third in both the boys and girls 4x400 relay with times of 3:43.49 and 4:25.91, respectively.
Tolton will next compete in the Gerald Mansfield Invitational on Tuesday in Macon.
Offense stalls as Hickman baseball falls to SLUH
After scoring four runs in the top of the first inning, Hickman baseball was held scoreless over the last six innings in a 5-4 road loss to SLUH.
The Kewpies (11-7) saw 33 pitches in the first inning before the Jr. Billikens (9-11-1) made the move to their bullpen. Hickman scored two runs off wild pitches and two more on a pair of RBI singles.
SLUH clawed back over the course of three innings, scoring a run in both the first and second inning before a three-run third inning gave them a 5-4 lead.
Zach Bates started on the bump for the Kewpies and lasted 3⅓ innings. Tanner Graham did his best to keep Hickman in the game after relieving Bates in the fourth inning, holding SLUH scoreless over 2⅔ innings.
The Kewpies next travel to Wentzville for a doubleheader against Holt and St. Dominic beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Kewpies girls soccer drops CMAC match against Cavs
Hickman girls soccer lost 2-1 to visiting Capital City in its second Central Missouri Activities Conference match of the season. Allison Hall found the back of the net for Hickman, while Hattie Hayes earned the assist.
Capital City improved to 11-3 on the season and 5-0 in CMAC play with its victory over the Kewpies.
Hickman (4-7, 1-1) will look to bounce back at 6:30 p.m. Monday on the road against Boonville.
Shootout host Spartans bested by Marshall
Battle girls soccer capped the first day of the Battle Shootout with a 5-3 loss to Marshall.
Maliyah Miller scored a goal in the first half, but the Owls led 3-1 at the break. Miller and Delaney Ellebracht scored in the second half for the Spartans.
Battle next hosts Fulton at 12:30 p.m. Saturday to wrap up the Shootout.