Blake Sykes from Hickman hits his approach shot

Hickman's Blake Sykes hits an approach shot Friday in the Columbia Quad at Columbia Country Club. Sykes captured medalist honors with a 7-over 78.

 Jack Klassen/Missourian

Tolton, Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle teed off at Columbia Country Club to compete in the Columbia Quad on Friday. The Trailblazers took home the top spot with a team score of 325.

Hickman's Blake Sykes fired the lowest the lowest round of the day, finishing with a 7-over 78. Tolton's Garret McIntosh and Jackson Smith rounded out the top three individual placements with scores of 79 and 80, respectively.

  • Sports Reporter, spring 2023, studying reporting and writing Reach me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

