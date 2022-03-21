Tolton boys golf competed in the Tolton Invitational on Monday at Columbia Country Club in its first tournament of the year. The team shot a school record 18-hole score of 23-over 307 to place first out of 17 teams.
Christian Rischer and Chase Knorr each shot 4-over 75 and finished second and third, respectively. Andrew Fallis finished fourth after shooting 77, while Jake Thornburg and Jake McIntosh tied for sixth after shooting 80.
Tolton’s next match will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Lake of the Woods Golf Course against Battle, Rock Bridge and Smith-Cotton.
Rock Bridge baseball picks up third win in rain-shortened game
Rock Bridge baseball beat Lebanon 7-1 in a game that went just six innings due to rainy weather.
Rock Bridge’s victory is its third straight to start the regular season, with each of its two previous wins also coming by at least six runs each. Pitcher Payton Messer secured the win, allowing one hit and striking out five batters through three innings.
The Bruins will look to add to their unbeaten start to the season when they host Smith-Cotton at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Bruins suffer first loss of season
The Rock Bridge girls soccer team fell to .500 after a 2-1 defeat against Ozark on Monday.
The Bruins opened its season with a 2-0 win against Ft. Zumwalt on Saturday. Their next game comes against Battle at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rock Bridge.
Rock Bridge boys tennis picks up first win of season
Rock Bridge boys tennis knocked off Liberty-Wentzville 6-3 to pick up its first win of the season. The Bruins won the singles matches 4-2 and doubles 2-1.
Max Litton had a good showing, winning his singles match in two sets by scores of 6-1 and 6-0. Litton also won his doubles match with his partner William McAllister by a score of 8-3.
Four Bruins finished the day unbeaten with Litton and McAllister each winning a singles and doubles match. Fellow Bruins Ben Loeb and Akhilan Elangovan won their singles and doubles matches as well.
The Bruins‘ next contest will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Rock Bridge against Smith-Cotton.