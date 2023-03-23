Tolton boys golf shot 20-over 164 to cruise to victory over Christian and Duschene on Thursday at Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles.
Duschene and Christian shot 205 and 236, respectively.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Tolton boys golf shot 20-over 164 to cruise to victory over Christian and Duschene on Thursday at Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles.
Duschene and Christian shot 205 and 236, respectively.
The Trailblazers were paced by sophomore Garrett McIntosh, who shot 1-over 37. Just a stroke behind McIntosh, Tolton senior Andrew Fallis shot 38.
Jackson Smith (43) and Cayden Roark (46) were the other counting scorers for Tolton. Luke Robb also shot 53 for the Trailblazers.
Tolton’s next event is the Columbia Classic on April 3 at Columbia Country Club.
Battle baseball lost to Timberland 9-5 in its final game of the Troy Baseball Classic in Troy.
The Spartans went 1-4 in the tournament. Battle will look to get back to winning ways with a doubleheader against Ft. Zumwalt East and West Plains starting at 10 a.m. Saturday in Columbia.
Rock Bridge boys tennis earned its first win of the season on the road, defeating Central Missouri Activities Conference foe Smith-Cotton 9-0 in Sedalia.
The Bruins improved to 1-2 on the season.
Rock Bridge next competes April 4 when they travel to face Helias (2-0).
Battle boys tennis’ home match against Mexico was rained out and has been rescheduled for April 20. Hickman baseball’s road game against Boonville suffered the same fate. That game was postponed until April 10.
The Spartans next face Columbia Independent School on April 4 at home. The Kewpies travel to Hallsville for a 5 p.m. first pitch Friday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.