 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Tolton boys golf wins the Columbia Quad

Tolton boys golf wins the Columbia Quad

Tolton boys golf secured a narrow victory against Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle at the Columbia Quad at the Columbia Country Club. The Trailblazers finished with a score of 331, followed closely by Hickman at 333 points. Rock Bridge placed third with 346 and Battle took fourth with a score of 387.

Tolton’s Andrew Fallis, left, and Garrett McIntosh practice their putting

Tolton’s Andrew Fallis, left, and Garrett McIntosh practice their putting before the match starts Friday at Columbia Country Club in Columbia. Fallis was in the second group of golfers in the match, and McIntosh was in the fourth.

Tolton's Christian Rischer finished with the best score of the afternoon, recording a 75. Chase Knorr scored an 83 while Andrew Fallis was right behind him with an 84. Garrett McIntosh scored an 89 and Jake Thornburg recorded a 90. 

Hickman's Carter Holliday and Blake Bullock stayed close to Rischer but couldn't pass him, finishing with scores of 78 and 79, respectively. 

Tolton’s Andrew Fallis carries his clubs to the second hole

Tolton’s Andrew Fallis carries his clubs to the second hole of the 18-hole match Friday at Columbia Country Club in Columbia. Many of the players had animal themed head covers for their clubs.

Devin Reichard led the Bruins with a score of 80. Jack Bower was second for Rock Bridge with an 85. 

Battle's Grant Hughes and Graham Hoffman were the team's best scorers, recording an 86 and 87, respectively. 

Tolton will compete  at the AAA Conference Tournament at 10 a.m. Monday in Washington. 

Tolton’s Christian Rischer, left, puts the ball

Tolton’s Christian Rischer, left, putts the ball as Battle’s Graham Hoffman and Rock Bridge’s Devon Richards watch Friday at Columbia Country Club in Columbia. These three played in the first group of golfers in the Columbia Quad Golf match.

Tolton track and field competes at the Ron Whittaker Classic

Tolton boys and girls track and field had strong performances at the Ron Whittaker Classic on Friday, recording a combined five first place finishes. The girls team finished fifth of eight and the boys team finished seventh of eight.

Jillian Andrews won the 400-meter dash for the girls team, recording a time of 1 minute, 3.81 seconds. Elyse Wilmes was the other individual first-place finisher for the girls team, winning the 800 with a time of 2:14.38. Ellie Reynolds, Andrews, Madison Taylor and Olivia Andrews also finished first in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:30.55.

Other strong performances from the girls team included Reynolds' third-place finish in the high jump (1.44m) and her third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (51.50). 

The boys team had some memorable performances of their own. Garrett Wilmes won the 800, also setting a new school record of 1:55.98. The final first-place finish of the day was Quentin Hermann's win in the 1600 with a time of 4:56.03. 

Evan Sapp  had a strong performance for the  boys team as well, placing second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.87.

Tolton track and field will compete next at the Gerald Mansfield Invitational at 2:30 p.m.  Tuesday in Macon. 

Tolton baseball dominates Mexico

Tolton's bats were busy in a 19-6 win over Mexico. The Trailblazers were also strong on the mound with pitcher Lucas Wietholder recording five strikeouts and three hits in four innings. 

Wietholder was dominant at the plate as well, going 4-5 and getting a triple and two RBI. Other strong performances at the plate included Jake Ryan's five RBI and double, and Andrew Green's four hits and four RBI. 

The Trailblazers will play Eugene at 12 p.m. Saturday at Tolton.

Rock Bridge boys tennis finishes seventh at Tournament of Champions

Rock Bridge boys tennis finished seventh at the Tournament of Champions in St. Louis. Max Litton finished second in singles for the Bruins with a 3-1 record. Rohan Puri finished 15th in singles.

The pairing of Logan Burnam and Ben Loeb finished ninth in doubles, while Will McAllister and Ben Xu finished 14th.

The Bruins' next matchup is against Hickman at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Rock Bridge. 

Rock Bridge baseball tops Helias

Rock Bridge baseball beat Helias 4-2. The Bruins' next game is Saturday against Francis Howell.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri soccer and men's basketball beat writer, Fall 2021. Reach me at anthony.kristensen17@gmail.com, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you