Tolton boys golf wins the Columbia Quad

Tolton boys golf secured a narrow victory against Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle at the Columbia Quad at the Columbia Country Club. The Trailblazers finished with a score of 331, followed closely by Hickman at 333 points. Rock Bridge placed third with 346 and Battle took fourth with a score of 387.
Tolton's Christian Rischer finished with the best score of the afternoon, recording a 75. Chase Knorr scored an 83 while Andrew Fallis was right behind him with an 84. Garrett McIntosh scored an 89 and Jake Thornburg recorded a 90.
Hickman's Carter Holliday and Blake Bullock stayed close to Rischer but couldn't pass him, finishing with scores of 78 and 79, respectively.
Devin Reichard led the Bruins with a score of 80. Jack Bower was second for Rock Bridge with an 85.
Battle's Grant Hughes and Graham Hoffman were the team's best scorers, recording an 86 and 87, respectively.
Tolton will compete at the AAA Conference Tournament at 10 a.m. Monday in Washington.
Tolton track and field competes at the Ron Whittaker Classic
Tolton boys and girls track and field had strong performances at the Ron Whittaker Classic on Friday, recording a combined five first place finishes. The girls team finished fifth of eight and the boys team finished seventh of eight.
Jillian Andrews won the 400-meter dash for the girls team, recording a time of 1 minute, 3.81 seconds. Elyse Wilmes was the other individual first-place finisher for the girls team, winning the 800 with a time of 2:14.38. Ellie Reynolds, Andrews, Madison Taylor and Olivia Andrews also finished first in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:30.55.
Other strong performances from the girls team included Reynolds' third-place finish in the high jump (1.44m) and her third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (51.50).
The boys team had some memorable performances of their own. Garrett Wilmes won the 800, also setting a new school record of 1:55.98. The final first-place finish of the day was Quentin Hermann's win in the 1600 with a time of 4:56.03.
Evan Sapp had a strong performance for the boys team as well, placing second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.87.
Tolton track and field will compete next at the Gerald Mansfield Invitational at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Macon.
Tolton baseball dominates Mexico
Tolton's bats were busy in a 19-6 win over Mexico. The Trailblazers were also strong on the mound with pitcher Lucas Wietholder recording five strikeouts and three hits in four innings.
Wietholder was dominant at the plate as well, going 4-5 and getting a triple and two RBI. Other strong performances at the plate included Jake Ryan's five RBI and double, and Andrew Green's four hits and four RBI.
The Trailblazers will play Eugene at 12 p.m. Saturday at Tolton.
Rock Bridge boys tennis finishes seventh at Tournament of Champions
Rock Bridge boys tennis finished seventh at the Tournament of Champions in St. Louis. Max Litton finished second in singles for the Bruins with a 3-1 record. Rohan Puri finished 15th in singles.
The pairing of Logan Burnam and Ben Loeb finished ninth in doubles, while Will McAllister and Ben Xu finished 14th.
The Bruins' next matchup is against Hickman at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Rock Bridge.
Rock Bridge baseball tops Helias
Rock Bridge baseball beat Helias 4-2. The Bruins' next game is Saturday against Francis Howell.