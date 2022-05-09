Tolton golf was dominant Monday in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 2 Tournament, winning its first district title since 2019.
The Trailblazers shot a new school record of 303. Christian Rischer, Chase Knorr, Jake Thornburg, Andrew Fallis and Garrett McIntosh all advanced to the state tournament.
Rischer, Knorr and Thornburg were co-champions with scores of 74. Fallis tied for fifth with an 81 and McIntosh tied for eighth with an 83.
The MSHSAA Class 3 Tournament starts Monday at the Sedalia Country Club in Sedalia.
Holiday, Hoffman and Reichard qualify for MSHSAA Class 5 State
Hickman, Battle and Rock Bridge boys golf all competed in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 3 Tournament in Blue Springs, and each program advanced one competitor to the the state tournament in Cape Girardeau.
Carter Holiday shot a qualifying score of 81 — the Kewpies’ low. Blake Sykes followed with an 84, and Jackson Kreisman and Colbin Clark shot 87 and 89, respectively. Henry Huff rounded out Kewpie play with a 105.
Battle and Rock Bridge both qualified one competitor each — Graham Hoffman for the Spartans and Devin Reichard for the Bruins — for state.
The MSHSAA Class 5 Tournament starts Monday at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.
Trailblazer baseball plates 17 against Bulldogs
Tolton defeated Sturgeon 17-2 at Atkins Park. Freshman shortstop Lucas Wietholder went 3-for-3 with a double and six RBI.
The Trailblazers return to the diamond at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Cairo at Atkins Park.
Tolton wins opening round of districts
The Trailblazers defeated Kirksville 5-3 in the Class 1 District 7 team tournament semifinal at Cosmo Park. Steven Becvar worked back down one set to win his match.
Tolton returns to the courts at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Moberly for the team final at Cosmo Park
Hickman girls soccer edges out win over Smith-Cotton
The Kewpies defeated the Tigers 2-1 on Monday on the road. Senior Bella Laird found the back of the net first for Hickman, while freshman Hattie Hayes put the Kewpies ahead with the team’s second score.
“We’re still trying to piece together some sort of standard offense,” coach Wil Ross said. “Obviously, we’re not going to be able to do much before next Monday. But I would like to put in a couple of things that you know, something simple that we can kind of fall back on, when things aren’t going our way.
“I think we’re gonna try to do that over the next couple of days, especially with the heat, we’ll be able to be inside a little bit. The old chalk talk.”
Hickman returns for its final regular season game at 7 p.m. Thursday against Helias .
Bruins down Bulldogs on the pitch
Rock Bridge girls soccer defeated Rolla 4-0 at home. Kylar Serio put the Bruins on the board first with a tap in from one yard out. Madeline Malone followed with her own off an assist from Missouri commit Madison Hendershott.
Sophomore Ella Hendershott added her own contributions with the Bruins’ third goal before Madison Hendershott found Ayan Omar for an upper-90 goal to seal a Rock Bridge victory.
The Bruins return to the pitch at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Nixa.
Illness and injury end Hickman boys tennis’ district run
Hickman boys tennis entered play in the Class 3 District 4 team tournament quarterfinal against Wentzville Liberty in Lake St. Louis, forfeiting five singles and the No. 3 doubles match off the bat.
Due to an undisclosed illness on the team, the Kewpies didn’t play a singles match, and with a doubles competitor twisting an ankle in his respective match, Hickman went down three to open play.
Coach Jackson Scheiter noted Hickman and Wentzville Liberty played exhibition matches following the loss to provide an extra opportunity to play for the healthy competitors.
Battle gets shut out
Battle girls soccer lost to Capital City 5-0 at home, falling to 7-14 on the year.
With two games of the regular season left, the Spartans will take the pitch again at 6 p.m. Thursday against Kirksville at home.
Moberly slaps its way past Columbia Independent School
CSI boys tennis dropped its semifinal contest with Moberly 5-0 in the Class 1 District 7 team tournament. Moberly improved to 17-1.