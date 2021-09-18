Tolton boys soccer won its second game of the Boonville Shootout Tournament against Fatima on Saturday, winning 5-2.
Junior Ryan Stevens scored a hat trick for the Trailblazers. Sophomore Patrick Yllescas and senior Landon Petri also recorded goals for Tolton.
Tolton’s record improved to 5-3.
Battle boys soccer extends win streak to four in close match
Battle boys soccer secured another win in the Boonville Shootout, beating Marshall in a tight 2-1 match.
Senior Ishamel Senga and sophomore Travis Peng were the Spartans’ goal scorers. In just two matches, Senga recorded five goals.
The Spartans improved to 4-2.
Rock Bridge soccer struggles in Rockwood Summit Tournament
Following a 0-0 draw against Francis Howell on Thursday, Rock Bridge was unable to find a win in the Rockwood Summit Tournament with a 3-1 loss to Rockwood Summit on Friday night and a 3-1 loss against St. Dominic on Saturday.
Bruins sophomore Juan Pico was the team’s lone goal scorer against St. Dominic.
Rock Bridge was dealt a major blow in the tournament this weekend, with junior Drew Schlimme receiving a potential season-ending collarbone injury. Schlimme has been a crucial part of the Bruins offense this season, scoring four goals.
Rock Bridge’s record fell to 4-4-1, and the Bruins will try to not fall below .500 next Wednesday as they take on Hickman.
Rock Bridge softball gets third place at Park Hill South
Rock Bridge softball took third place Saturday in the Park Hill South Tournament, winning 1-0 against Willard.
The Bruins look to carry the momentum forward to Monday as they face Holt in Wentzville.
Battle softball finishes weekend with dominant win
Battle softball wrapped up the Lake of the Ozarks Tournament on Saturday with a strong 7-3 victory over Southern Boone.
The Spartans finished the weekend with a 3-1 record and a fifth-place finish in the tournament.
The Spartans moved to 12-6 on the season and face Smith-Cotton on Monday in Sedalia.
Tolton softball struggles in final games in Jefferson City
Tolton softball dropped its last two games in the Jefferson City Tournament on Saturday, finishing in 13th place.
The Trailblazers lost their first game 8-1 against host Jefferson City and losttheir afternoon game 10-0 against Cape Notre Dame.
Finishing the tournament with 0-4, and their season record dropping to 5-8, the Trailblazers look to rebound Tuesday against Hallsville at home.
Rock Bridge volleyball wins Rockwood Summit Tournament
Rock Bridge volleyball played strong Saturday, winning the Rockwood Summit Tournament against Marquette 2-0.
The tournament win continues a dominate stretch for the Bruins, who entered with a 14-game winning streak.
Rock Bridge travels to Westphalia on Monday to face Fatima.
Hickman volleyball wins Winnetonka consolation bracket
Hickman volleyball played in the Winnetonka tournament this weekend. After dropping two of their first three matches to fall out of the championship bracket, the Kewpies stormed back to grab first place in the consolation bracket.
They won three in a row, finishing with a 2-1 win over Lawson. Hickman won the 1st set 25-12, 18-25, 25-9.
Hickman next hosts Hermann on Monday.
Tolton tennis finishes fifth in AAA Conference Tournament
Tolton girls tennis traveled to Town and Country to compete in the AAA Conference Tournament against St. Dominic, Duchesne, Lutheran St. Charles, Rosati-Kain, DuBourg and Notre Dame (St. Louis).
The Trailblazers scored 10 points as a team and finished 5th in the tournament.
Tolton next faces Capital City on Monday at home.