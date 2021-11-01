Top-seeded Tolton will enter the Class 1 District 4 Tournament on Tuesday with the program’s first winning record since 2017, something the Trailblazers hope will give them momentum for a deep postseason run.
“I told the guys last week I’m super happy how things went in the regular season,” coach Connor Bandré said. “Everyone bought into everything we’re doing, and we’ve just continued to improve every day.”
In his first year as head coach for the Trailblazers, Bandré led his team to an 11-7 record and the first seed in the district tournament. Even with all the success the program had this season, there is still work to do.
“Everything is a business trip now,” Bandré said. “We go out there and enjoy what we’re doing, but at the end of the day we’ve been training since the summer. Our whole regular season has built up to this.”
Tolton’s season wasn’t without its lows. A three-game losing streak near the start of the season and tough losses to Rock Bridge and Hickman left a bit of a blemish on the team’s year, but the Trailblazers always managed to bounce back quickly.
“We don’t want to have two bad days in a row,” Bandré said. “If we had a bad match or training session, they were always fantastic the next day. That’s the great thing about this group.”
A large part of Tolton’s success this season has been the leadership of seniors Jake Thornburg, Bill Powers, Landon Petri and Hunter Oliver.
“What they bring, it’s more than I can explain,” Bandré said. “Bill and Jake have been leaders from the get-go. They’re our backbone, keeping me level headed sometimes. Hunter and Landon demand the best from everyone and provide a high level of play on the field.”
With any game potentially being the last of the season, the Trailblazers hope to honor their seniors’ efforts this year with a proper sendoff.
“They’ve been huge for us,” defender Steven Becvar said. “Having them in each level of the field, it has been amazing to have them. Being the 1 seed we’re more than capable of going all the way through for them.”