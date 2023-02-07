 Skip to main content
editor's pick

Tolton boys wrestling sets new program record for dual victories

Tolton wrestling continued its winning ways Tuesday night, defeating Osage and South Callaway, 48-33 and 66-18, respectively, in Columbia.

The two dual victories pushed the Trailblazers' total to 17, which is the most in a season in program history.

Tolton’s Justus Martin fights for top position over Osage’s Jeremiah Haille

Tolton’s Justus Martin, top, controls Osage’s Jeremiah Haile on Tuesday in Columbia. Martin won the match by pin.
Tolton wrestler Roland Harrison looks to his coaches as he retains top position over Osage wrestler Jayden Wilkes

Tolton's Roland Harrison looks to his coaches as he controls Osage's Jayden Wilkes on Tuesday in Columbia. Wilkes won the match by pin.
Osage’s Brock Arrowood fights for position over Tolton’s Charlie Ruether

Osage’s Brock Arrowood, left, fights for position against Tolton’s Charlie Ruether on Tuesday in Columbia. The Trailblazers finished the dual season 17-2.
Tolton coaches Ross Rosenbaum, left, and Brock Davis yell instructions as wrestlers Chris Ankenman, center, and Evan Tollenaar watch

Tolton coaches Ross Rosenbaum, left, and Brock Davis yell instructions as wrestlers Chris Ankenman, center, and Evan Tollenaar watch Tuesday night in Columbia. The Trailblazers defeated Osage 48-33 and South Callaway 66-18 to break the program record for dual wins in a season.
Osage’s Hayden Westbrook tosses Tolton’s Chris Ankenman

Osage’s Hayden Westbrook, right, tosses Tolton’s Chris Ankenman on Tuesday in Columbia.
  • Sports reporter, spring 2023

    Studying sports journalism

    Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

