Tolton boys wrestling sets new program record for dual victories

Tolton wrestling continued its winning ways Tuesday night, defeating Osage and South Callaway, 48-33 and 66-18, respectively, in Columbia.
The two dual victories pushed the Trailblazers' total to 17, which is the most in a season in program history.
Senior Justus Martin (150 pounds) showcased his talent throughout the night, pinning both of his opponents to capture a pair of victories. Martin pinned his first opponent in quick fashion, needing only 1 minute, 6 seconds to do so.
“I thought Justus Martin was on his game tonight,” Tolton wrestling coach Ross Rosenbaum said. “He’s our leader. He loves wrestling at home and put on a show tonight.”
Freshman Chris Ankenman (113), who is undefeated on the season, also stood out, taking down Osage’s Zac Green. Ankenman will enter the district tournament as the No. 1 seed for his weight class.
“Chris Ankenman has had a heck of a season,” Rosenbaum said. “(He) wrestled a really good kid from Osage tonight and put it on him.”
After a back-and-forth start against Osage, the Trailblazers pulled away with five consecutive pins — by Ankenman, Ben Schroeder (120), Frank Ruether (126), Brody Narron (132) and Elliot Kormeier (138) — to close the match.
“Brody Narron’s been on a tear lately, just kind of pinning everybody,” Rosenbaum said.
Osage presented the largest threat to Tolton, as Jayden Wilkes (144), Amos Mundy (157) and Zack Isom (175) each pinned their opponents.
Following the tight matchup against Osage, the Trailblazers (17-2) routed an undermanned South Callaway team.
Martin and Evan Tollenaar (285) each pinned their South Callaway opponent.
With only five wrestlers, South Callaway picked up pins from Noah Kinney (144), Aaron Hargis (157) and Eli Benningfield (190). The Bulldogs were forced to forfeit the remaining duals.
In the first dual of the triangular, Osage pulled away from South Callaway in a 54-20 victory.
Rosenbaum said Tolton will likely field its same lineup at the district tournament, but Martin’s weight class may be adjusted to accommodate for the best chance at qualifying him for the state tournament, which will begin Feb. 22.
“We feel like (Martin) is good enough to win a state championship,” Rosenbaum said.
The triangular marked the fifth-ranked Trailblazers' last competition before they begin the Class 1 District 3 tournament Feb. 17. The tournament will feature No. 1 Centralia, No. 3 Brookfield, No. 6 Gallatin, No. 7 Trenton and Richmond and Marceline, who are tied for 10th in the latest rankings.
“(In) some brackets, we look OK,” Rosenbaum said, “and in some, it’s going to be a dogfight.”
