Tolton boys wrestling won the Warrenton Tournament on Saturday in Warrenton with 203.5 points, edging second-place Hallsville, which finished with 200 points. It was the Trailblazers' last tournament ahead of districts.
Christopher Ankenman (113 pounds), Brody Narron (132), Justus Martin (150) and Frank Hazelrigg (165) all finished first in their weight classes.
Benjamin Schroeder (120) and Elliot Kormeier (138) each placed third.
The Trailblazers face Richmond, Guadalupe and University Academy on Thursday in Richmond.
Four Kewpies finish first in Blue Springs South Invitational
Hickman boys wrestling finished third with 346 points at the Blue Springs South Invitational in Blue Springs.
Andrew Wiesner (106 pounds), Cole Harrell (175), Hank Benter (113) and Hayden Benter (126) all placed first in their weight classes.
Jacob Huggans (120) finished second in his weight class, and Taryn Nichols (138) placed third.
McCallister secures win for Bruins at Thrasher Tournament
Rock Bridge boys wrestling took three wrestlers to the Francis Howell Thrasher Tournament in St. Charles and finished 16th with 75 points.
Carter McCallister (150 pounds) pinned Whitfield's Noah Bourke in 3 minutes, 45 seconds, to be crowned champion for his weight class.
Tyler Abell (144) and Benjamin Stephens (190) picked up fourth- and fifth-place finishes, respectively.
Rock Bridge next faces Jefferson City on Tuesday in Jefferson City.
Tolton girls basketball earns fifth place in Russellville
Tolton girls basketball earned fifth place in the Russellville Tournament in Russellville after defeating Eugene 37-32.
Sadie Sexauer paced the Trailblazers in scoring with 15 points, while Makaylin Viet added nine.
Tolton returns to the court to play Notre Dame on Monday at home.