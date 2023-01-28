Tolton boys wrestling won the Warrenton Tournament on Saturday in Warrenton with 203.5 points, edging second-place Hallsville, which finished with 200 points. It was the Trailblazers' last tournament ahead of districts.

Christopher Ankenman (113 pounds), Brody Narron (132), Justus Martin (150) and Frank Hazelrigg (165) all finished first in their weight classes.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach them at christiandutcher@mail.missouri.edu.

