The Tolton Catholic football team continues to fight an uphill battle with this year’s low roster numbers.
According to an email sent Sunday evening from athletic director Gary Link to Tolton families, the Trailblazers sustained too many injuries during the Hallsville game to play Macon High School in the home opener this upcoming Friday.
Tolton has only 19 players. At the end of Friday’s 53-0 loss at Hallsville, the Trailblazers were left with just three substitutes on the bench.
In the email, Link also said he, coach Michael Egnew and athletic trainer Bryce Roark will monitor the team and decide if it has enough healthy players to “compete and respect the great sport of football” on a week-to-week basis.
The Trailblazers will still practice daily, complete with meetings and conditioning. Currently, there are no specific games Tolton plans to play. Link, Egnew and Roark will reevaluate the team’s status next week.