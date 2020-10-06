Tolton doesn’t necessarily have a shooting problem, but it does have a scoring one.
While the Trailblazers managed to get a number of shots off against Helias Catholic on Tuesday, none found the back of the net. Many found their way straight into the hands of Crusaders goalie Connor Schaefer, while others missed the goal entirely.
“We’ve been working on shooting the ball,” coach Chuck Register said. “Now we just have to work on finishing. Trying to get the ball in the goal.”
Tolton fell 3-0 against Helias Catholic at home despite its chances at goal. The Trailblazers (3-9) have now lost five straight games — four of which have been shutouts — and been outscored 20-2.
“Hopefully soon, we’ll start getting some balls in the back of the net,” Register said. “We’re working on it. It’s just practice. Practice, practice, practice.”
Two of Helias’ goals came midway through the first half. The first came in the 21st minute when senior Luke Hynes dribbled by Tolton defender Bill Powers and netted a low goal past goalkeeper Alex Steffes. Helias is 5-4 on the season.
Powers, one of the Trailblazers’ three team captains, has been an anchor for Tolton’s backline this season, which is just his second in the sweeper position.
“We have to listen to all his calls and try to get the defense together, working together,” Register said. “He’s been pretty good at trying to lead us from the back. If we can just get some goals up front, it’d make his job a little bit better.”
Hynes would go on to score two more for the hat trick, scoring in the 30th minute on a shot from around 30 yards out and in the 79th minute. His late goal came partially as a result of Tolton transitioning from a four-man to a three-man defense for the final 15 minutes, pushing the extra player up in an attempt to create more scoring opportunities.
“We’re trying to work on something new and see if we can keep that,” Register said. “They were still getting some shots, but it comes down to 15 minutes you gotta try to do something. Just try to switch it up a little bit basically.”
Tolton next plays Christian High School on Thursday at home.