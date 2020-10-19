Tolton Catholic football’s Friday matchup against St. Louis Priory School has been canceled, Athletic Director Gary Link and coach Michael Egnew said.
The decision to cancel the game was made Monday because of unspecified COVID-19 concerns. Tolton will look to reschedule with a new opponent by the end of the day Wednesday. If the Trailblazers are unable to find an opponent by then, they will focus their attention on their Oct. 30 district playoff game.
Tolton is 1-5 on the year and is coming off a 43-14 loss to Cuba on Friday.