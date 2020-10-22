Rock Bridge softball has been untouchable all season, and its might has a real chance to be rewarded with glory.
The Bruins advanced to the Class 5 semifinal for the second straight season Thursday after senior Jillian Larkin’s sixth-inning RBI triple pushed the Bruins past Fort Zumwalt West 3-2.
“We are a team that’s about to make history, and I’m proud to be a part of it,” Larkin said.
Rock Bridge (27-0), which has had one of most dominant seasons in Missouri history, found itself in unfamiliar territory after the first inning. Jaguars senior Julia Crenshaw — a Missouri commit — hit a solo home run, giving the underdogs a one-run advantage.
“She’s a great ball player,” Bruins senior pitcher Ella Schouten said of Crenshaw. “It is what it is.”
Fortunately for Rock Bridge, Schouten is a pretty good ball player herself. She answered by striking out the next four batters. In a complete game performance, Schouten had nine strikeouts, allowed three hits and gave up two earned runs.
“I just tried to stick with my strengths,” Schouten said.
Going into the third inning, still down a run, Schouten responded on offense by batting in a run on a fielder’s choice to even up the score.
Bruins sophomore Abby Hay gave Rock Bridge a one-run lead in the fifth inning when her single was enough to bring senior Maddie Snider home from second base.
As the Jaguars struggled offensively after the first inning, Rock Bridge coach Lisa Alvis made the decision to intentionally walk Crenshaw for the rest of the game.
“We never want their best hitter to beat us,” Alvis said.
After Crenshaw walked for the second time in the sixth inning, Jaguars senior Kate Thurman singled to center field, bringing in the tying run late in the game.
As the game reached its second stalemate, it seemed like the Bruins would be haunted by their six stranded baserunners.
After a walk brought a runner on base for the Bruins in the sixth inning, Larkin only watched one pitch before deciding to rip a line to left field, bringing the winning run home.
“I knew my team needed me, and I swung as hard as I could,” Larkin said.
For the Bruins, playing in close games hasn’t been the norm this season. Despite the irregularity and pressure, Rock Bridge had zero errors defensively Thursday.
Back in late September, the Class 2 favorites, Tolton Catholic, took the Bruins to 11 innings before losing 1-0. The constant pressure from the close game helped the Bruins in Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup.
“We’ve been there before with Tolton,” Schouten said. “That win really helped us get this win tonight.”
“Those kinds of games set us up for these ones,” Alvis said.
Rock Bridge, which is ranked No. 1 in Class 5 according to the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association, advanced to the Final Four for the second consecutive season.
“It’s huge for this program, this school,” Alvis said. “Rock Bridge has a history of being successful athletically, and I’m excited that our program is a part of that.”
After last year’s third-place finish, Alvis and her team look to break through to the championshipin their semifinal matchup against Marquette at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rock Bridge. Attendance is limited because of COVID-19 concerns.
Bartlett’s two early home runs get Tolton Catholic past Elsberry
Junior Bridget Bartlett hit two home runs, including a first-inning grand slam, in Tolton’s 11-3 state quarterfinal playoff win against Elsberry on Thursday.
The Trailblazers (21-3) started the game off with three consecutive singles before Bartlett’s shot to center field gave them a four-run lead. Junior Olivia Mobley would have an RBI single as well, giving Tolton a five-run lead after the first inning.
Before the Indians could adjust, Bartlett would rip another homer to center field in the second inning, extending the lead to seven.
Bartlett led the team with six RBI and three hits.
Elsberry gained some momentum back with a run in the second inning. However, Tolton freshman Madison Uptegrove hit another home run to extend the lead to eight.
The Tolton lead would be too much to overcome for Elsberry, with sophomore pitcher Kate Guinn finishing the game with eight strikeouts for the Trailblazers. Guinn struck out the last five Indians batters of the game to shut the door on any kind of comeback.
The Trailblazers advance to the Class 2 semifinal game against Kelly at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game location has yet to be determined.