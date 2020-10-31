A day after Rock Bridge became the first Columbia high school softball team ever to win a state championship, Tolton Catholic became the second.
The Trailblazers won the Class 1 state championship in a 4-1 win over Penney on Saturday in Springfield , scoring all their runs in the fourth inning while being paced by a complete game performance by star pitcher Paige Bedsworth on the mound.
Bridget Bartlett and Kate Guinn each batted in a run, leading Tolton's charge offensively as it finished its season 23-3 and — more importantly — with some silverware to bring back home.
"We are very excited, very relieved that we were able to pull off our goal," coach Taylor Bennett said of the win. "We had set a goal to win the state championship. It's always rewarding to achieve a lofty goal."
Bedsworth was dialed in as the state's all-time prep strikeouts leader, and the Drake commit fanned 16 batters while allowing just four hits. Penney pitcher Julia Kanoy had a fine game herself, also giving up just four hits while striking out 12, making the matchup a pitcher's duel.
With the game scoreless going into the bottom half of the fourth inning, Tolton got on the board first. Bedsworth scored via a sacrifice fly from Bartlett, and the Trailblazers tacked on three more runs with two outs: first from a Guinn single, then a passed ball and wild pitch on consecutive at-bats.
Bedsworth held firm from there, allowing Penney to score a sixth-inning run on a fielder's choice but nothing more.
"We had pretty good team chemistry," said Bennett. "They played well together, and they played for each other."
Bennett believes this is just the beginning for Tolton as it loses two players for next season.
"The future of Tolton softball is bright," Bennett said. "We're gonna try to make a run again next year."