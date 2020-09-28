Tolton Catholic forward Jevon Porter announced his commitment to Pepperdine basketball Monday via Instagram.
Porter, the brother of former Missouri standouts Jontay and Michael Porter Jr., is a junior at Tolton. The 6-foot-8 forward is listed as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. He currently sits as the 178th-best player in his class according to 247Sports.
“I chose Pepperdine because I think they’re the school that will best help me develop for the next level,” Porter said in an Instagram direct message. “Coach (Lorenzo) Romar has done an extremely good job with getting guys ready for the league since he started coaching.”
Porter is Pepperdine’s second recruit of the 2022 class, following forward Jalen Pitre. His commitment came days after Pitre’s.
“Honestly, right once coach Romar offered me I knew I was going to commit there, so I didn’t really have a top few schools like most players do,” Porter said.
Romar recruited Jevon’s aforementioned brothers while at Washington, but when he was fired in 2017, both brothers comitted to Missouri. He has a close relationship with the Porter family and is Michael Porter Jr.’s godfather. He is entering his third season as head coach of Pepperdine after stints at Saint Louis and Washington.
Porter provides length with a similar frame to his older brother, Michael. Along with his size, he provides a good shooting touch and mobility.