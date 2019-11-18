Tolton cheerleading won the 2019 Class 2 Large Division State Championship on Saturday with a score of 329.9. The Trailblazers finished just ahead of Seneca, which finished with a score of 326.5. The victory clinched the Trailblazers' secondstraight Class 2 Large Division State Title.

Tolton claimed another title Sunday when the Trailblazers won the Class 2 Timeout Division State Championship.

Tolton's cheerleading program has remained a local powerhouse since 2015 when the Trailblazers won the Class 1 Large Division State Title as well as the Class 1 Northeast Regional Championship.

In 2016, Tolton placed third in the Class 2 State Competition but rebounded with a Class 2 Northeast Regional Championship. Tolton continued its dominant run with a third place finish in the 2017 Class 2 State Competition.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2019. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at jdscrz@mail.missouri.edu, or 882-5700.

