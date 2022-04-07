Tolton boys golf took home the 2022 Boonville Masters title Thursday.
The Trailblazers placed first out of 14 participating schools, posting a team score of 39-over 327.
Tolton's Christian Rischer and Andrew Fallis led the way, both shooting 9-over 81. The pair tied for fourth overall in the individual standings.
Garrett McIntosh shot 82 and Chase Knorr signed for 83 to finish sixth and seventh, respectively.
California's Will Boyd posted the best individual score with 77, earning him blue-jacket honors.
Battle baseball gets back on track
After losing in extra innings Wednesday, Battle baseball beat Harrisonville 12-2 on the road, securing its third victory of the early season.
The Spartans will hit the diamond again 5 p.m. Friday against Tolton on the road in a crosstown matchup.
Trailblazers soccer remain undefeated
Tolton girls soccer handled Bishop DuBourg in a 4-3 victory. The Trailblazers are now 4-0 on the year.
Tolton will continue its season against Lutheran St. Charles at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Spartans girls soccer falls
Battle girls soccer lost 8-0 to Smith-Cotton at home. The Spartans collected their fifth loss of the season, sitting at 1-5 overall.
The Tigers improved to 5-1.
The Spartans will next take the field at the Moberly Tournament on Friday on the road.
Hickman's Sykes finishes sixth in Camdenton Laker Invitational
Hickman boys golf competed in the Camdenton Laker Invitational at Lake Valley on Wednesday in Camdenton. Blake Sykes secured a sixth-place finish.
The Kewpies return to the course 10 a.m. Monday at Sedalia Country Club in the Smith-Cotton Classic.
Kewpies continue CMAC dominance
Hickman baseball trumped Helias 7-2 on Wednesday, improving to 2-0 in CMAC play.
The Kewpies return to the diamond 5 p.m. Friday at Nixa.