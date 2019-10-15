Tuesday’s Centralia Invitational at the Centralia Golf Club was par for the course for the red-hot Tolton boys and girls cross country teams.
The Trailblazers didn’t need any mulligans, as the girls varsity team finished first with a score of 32, posting an average time of 21 minutes, 19 seconds. The boys did even better, as they posted a score of 28 with an average time of 18:06 to pull off the clean sweep. Both teams ran 5,000 meter races.
Consistency was key to Tolton’s victory on the girls’ side. Jaclyn Sexauer, Anna Gangloff, Mary-Rourker Boyd and Olivia Andrews finished fourth through seventh, respectively, to give the Trailblazers four runners in the race’s top 10 finishers.
Boyd said her improvements this year have largely been driven by work she has put in the offseason. Her personal goal this season is to break her personal record.
“Over the spring I started lifting weights, changed my diet, and focused more on cross country and taking it more seriously,” Boyd said.
She has become one of the Trailblazers’ most consistent runners. Boyd said she has been focusing less on where she places and more on what times she runs.
Much like the girls, the boys team made sure the invitational wasn’t close, as it scored 41 less points than the team that finished second.
Silas Glaude came in second overall for the Trailblazers, besting his teammate Drew Freeman by seven seconds.
“We’re not always at the top of the pack, but we’re always together … that’s what makes us good,” Glaude said.
Tolton continued an impressive streak with its win Tuesday.
The Trailblazers have yet to not win a cross country meet in the state of Missouri this season. The only time that wasn’t the case was Sept. 28 at the Marshall County Kentucky Invitational.
At the helm of the Trailblazers is coach Jared Wilmes. He gives the credit of their spectacular season to the extra work and conditioning his athletes have put in this year.
“It’s one of the sports where talent does help, but you got to work hard along the way,” Wilmes said. “We’ve done a great job; we have a great team atmosphere and leadership on both sides.”
Wilmes has been thrilled with how his team pushes one another and works together throughout races.
The Trailblazers will look to continue their winning ways when they wrap up the regular season Oct. 25 at the Bowling Green Invitational. District races will be the following week.