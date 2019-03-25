An opening season shutout loss and back-to-back home losses was pretty much about as bad a start as the Tolton baseball team could have hoped for this season. But the Trailblazers finally got their first win Monday with a 6-2 road victory against Fulton.
Tolton coach CJ Zeller could not be in attendance due to a one-game suspension due to his ejection in the previous game against Southern Boone. Assistant coaches and brothers Keith and Jalen Poindexter stepped into bigger roles against Fulton.
“It just shows who are we are,” Zeller said. “It doesn’t matter if I’m there because we’re bigger than one person.”
Zeller said he was proud of his assistant coaches coaching performance and said that both will have a future as head coaches.
Senior Derrick Evers was the starter and pitched well, throwing six complete innings, while giving up eight hits, two runs, walking three and striking out eight while also receiving the win. Evers also had a solid day at the plate going 2-3 with an RBI.
Sophomore Nathaniel Krebs pitched in relief and he shut down any hope for a Hornet comeback.
It was a a balanced offensive effort for the Trailblazers as they had five different players with an RBI. What really made the difference for Tolton was their aggressiveness in its baserunning. As a team, the Trailblazers had nine stolen bases, with three from senior Mack Baker and two from Evers and freshman Logan Thompson. Senior Max Schelich and Krebs both had one stolen base as well.
The Trailblazers will have face AAA Conference foe 6-1 St. Dominic.
“We’ve got a big challenge ahead of us, but I think we could make some noise against them,” Zeller said.
Tolton will send out junior Cooper O’Sullivan as the starting pitcher and he was impressive in his first start against Southern Boone. He pitched six solid innings against the Eagles while striking out seven.
Supervising editor is Seth Bodine.