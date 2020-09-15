Tolton was down 3-0 with under 10 minutes remaining in its game against St. Francis Borgia on Tuesday when a penalty was called inside Borgia’s box.
With a chance to cut the Knights’ lead to two, Bill Powers stepped to the penalty spot for the Trailblazers. His shot ricocheted off the left goalpost, but it was quickly followed by a whistle indicating that one of the Knights had entered the box before the shot was taken.
Tolton got another chance at goal, and Landon Petri nailed the second attempt to put the Trailblazers on the board. It was the kind of second chance that often doubles as a harbinger of dramatic turnarounds.
Not this time.
Tolton (1-3) went on to lose the game 3-2 against St. Francis Borgia (2-1), but coach Chuck Register said his team played well the whole game. It was the second consecutive game the Trailblazers have lost by one goal.
“We’re starting to play pretty well,” Register said. “We’re putting things together in practice, and the boys are starting to get it.”
Just two weeks ago, when Tolton lost its first home game of the season against St. Dominic, Register said his team was still stenciling things out. After Tuesday night‘s loss, he said the lineup is down, substitutions are almost figured out, and his team is “starting to play the way (they’re) really wanting to play.”
Tolton added its second goal of the game less than a minute after its first. A free kick from the Trailblazers’ half sailed over the heads of the St. Francis Borgia defenders, giving Jack Richardson the field position to make a move around the Knights’ goalkeeper and drive the ball past him. Suddenly, the lead was one with under four minutes left in the game.
Despite increased offensive momentum in the final minutes, Tolton couldn’t even the score. The Knights’ three goals — one in the first half, the other two in the second — all came from Jake Nowak.
Register said all three goals in the hat trick were just the result of “a couple little mistakes.”
While a number of free kicks were awarded during the game, Register said they didn’t affect the pace of the game at all. Even though Tolton had its fair share of calls against it, he said Borgia played rough.
“You know, it’s just something that soccer does,” Register said. “We just have to, ourselves, be ready for that. I think we can, eventually.”
Tolton next plays Friday and Saturday in the Boonville Tournament.