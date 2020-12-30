The last time Tolton played Blair Oak in the Class 3 District 9 championship, it lost on a half-court buzzer-beater.
“It’s a rivalry game,” Tolton star Javon Porter said. “So, each game, it doesn’t matter who you got on your team or your records are. Each game is going to come down to the last seconds probably is going to be a really good basketball game.”
It didn’t come to that on Wednesday.
After being tied 29-29 at half, Blair Oaks overpowered Tolton for a 70-64 win.
Tolton star Javon Porter had an off night, only scoring 19, about nine points off his season average.
Justin Boyer led the Trailblazers in scoring with 20.
Luke Northweather paced the Falcons with 28, and Quinn Kusgen followed up with 21.
With the loss, Tolton falls to 5-1 on the season. It will look to regroup after a week off at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 8 at Cardinal Ritter in St. Louis.
Rock Bridge takes care of business in Rolla
The Rock Bridge girls basketball team is champion of the Rolla Holiday Tournament.
The Bruins defeated Fatima in the final game of the tournament 40-33.
It wasn’t much of a contest for the Bruins. After going down 3-0 in the first possession, they quickly took the lead and didn’t give it up, including a 24-14 lead at half.
After the tournament’s three wins, Rock Bridge has a record of 5-1. The Bruins’ next game comes at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Ste. Genevieve (4-2).
Battle falls to state runner-up Licking
Things looked promising for the Battle girls basketball team after the first quarter of the consolation game in the Rolla Holiday Tournament — the Spartans held a narrow lead over the 2019-20 Class 3 state runner-up 25-14.
It went downhill from there.
Licking ended up pulling away, winning the consolation game at the Rolla Holiday Tournament 60-39.
Seniors Annabelle Sisson and Eliyah McCarthy led Battle in scoring with 11 and 10, respectively.
With the loss, the Spartans fall to 3-6 on the season. They hope to get things back on track after the new year next Thursday at Capital City.