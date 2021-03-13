You are the owner of this article.
Tolton falls short in state quarterfinals to Westminster Christian

  • 2 min to read

Tolton’s offense trailed throughout its Class 4 state quarterfinal matchup as the Westminster Christian Wildcats blazed past, winning 69-53.

The Trailblazers offense struggled at the beginning of the game, only able to muster four points in the first quarter. A mix of offensive mistakes from Tolton and deadly 3-point shooting from the Wildcats put Westminster Christian up big early, ending the first quarter with a 17-4 lead.

Tolton High School's basketball team walks onto the court

Tolton boys basketball walks onto the court Friday at Tolton High School in Columbia. Tolton hosted the game against Westminster.

The second quarter brought much more offense from Tolton, but the Wildcats maintained their large lead. Tolton’s Jevon Porter carried the load on offense, but it wasn’t the most efficient night for the seven-footer . Porter struggled to get going in the paint, settling for tough outside shots throughout the game. Nonetheless, he registered a game-high 21 points despite getting into foul trouble. At the end of the half, Westminster Christian led 28-15.

Junior Justin Boyer dunks the ball

Junior Justin Boyer dunks the ball, scoring for the Trailblazers on Friday at Tolton High School in Columbia. Boyer scored six points for the Trailblazers.

Tolton’s offense did show up in the second half, but the Trailblazers couldn’t get into a consistent rhythm at any point. Every run that Tolton went on was either stifled by Westminster Christian’s defense or interrupted by an offensive foul or traveling violation.

“They did a great job responding.” Tolton head coach Jeremy Osborne said. “They were able to stay composed, and they made us work for everything we got on offense."

Despite their struggles to get into a rhythm, the Trailblazers got a spark on offense late in the third quarter when junior guard Tre McCluney hit a 3 right before time expired to bring Tolton within single digits. Momentum seemed to be on Tolton’s side heading into the final frame.

Tolton started the fourth quarter strong, playing a smothering full-court trap defense to rush the Wildcats into mistakes. The Trailblazers succeeded at first, as the Tolton home crowd grew louder as it sensed the shift in momentum. But as the story went all night long, the Wildcats answered back with a 3 to stop the Trailblazers’ run.

Alexandra Weimer smiles at her teammate

Alexandra Weimer smiles at her teammate on the sidelines Friday at Tolton High School in Columbia. Tolton played against Westminster Christian Academy in its state quarterfinal game.

The final nail in Tolton’s season came in the fourth quarter when Nathaniel Krebs drove to the paint and was called for a charge under the basket. The entire game was filled with questionable calls, and this call was the cherry on top as Tolton couldn’t seem to recover.

“They’re human, they did their best. And I’ll leave it at that.” Osborne said on the officiating.

Tolton senior Nathaniel Krebs and head coach Jeremy Osborne watch the game

Tolton senior Nathaniel Krebs, left, and head coach Jeremy Osborne watch the game from the sidelines Friday at Tolton High School in Columbia. As well as being head coach, Osborne is the P.E. instructor at Tolton.

The quick whistles resulted in many players being in foul trouble, including Porter. With 1:46 to go in the game, Porter fouled out with Tolton down by 13 points. It was smooth sailing from then on for Westminster Christian, as it cruised to a victory to move on to the final four.

For Tolton, this spells the end of a great season that saw the Trailblazers get a 14-8 record, win the district championship, and make a run to the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

“It was a great season. Our seniors got a district title and we’ll continue to get better. I’m proud of the leadership from our seniors, I’m proud of how we progressed and improved as the season went on. We had been playing our best basketball lately. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t play our best basketball tonight, but we’ll keep getting better,” Osborne said.

While Tolton’s season came to a bitter end, the Trailblazers look primed for another great run next season, with all-district players Justin Boyer, Tahki Chievous and Porter heading into their senior seasons.

Tolton's Jevon Porter attempts a shot

Tolton's Jevon Porter, center, attempts a shot against Caleb Thompson, left, and Samuel Vestal on Friday at Tolton High School in Columbia. Porter earned a game-high of 21 points.
Tolton junior Tahki Chievous lays on the court

Tolton junior Tahki Chievous lays on the court Friday at Tolton High School in Columbia. After the players stopped fighting for the ball, Chievous remained on the floor for a few moments.
Tolton player Tre McCluney looks away from the game

Tolton player Tre McCluney looks away from the game Friday at Tolton High School in Columbia. After this game, Tolton is out of the state tournament, while Westminster advances to the semifinals.
Tolton sophomore Izaak Porter tries to make a basket

Tolton sophomore Izaak Porter tries to make a basket during the last seconds of the game Friday at Tolton High School in Columbia. Westminster beat Tolton 69-53.
Max Brucks is comforted by his teammates

Max Brucks is comforted by his teammates after their quarterfinal loss Friday at Tolton High School in Columbia. Tolton ended the season 14-8.

