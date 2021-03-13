Tolton falls short in state quarterfinals to Westminster Christian

Tolton’s offense trailed throughout its Class 4 state quarterfinal matchup as the Westminster Christian Wildcats blazed past, winning 69-53.
The Trailblazers offense struggled at the beginning of the game, only able to muster four points in the first quarter. A mix of offensive mistakes from Tolton and deadly 3-point shooting from the Wildcats put Westminster Christian up big early, ending the first quarter with a 17-4 lead.
The second quarter brought much more offense from Tolton, but the Wildcats maintained their large lead. Tolton’s Jevon Porter carried the load on offense, but it wasn’t the most efficient night for the seven-footer . Porter struggled to get going in the paint, settling for tough outside shots throughout the game. Nonetheless, he registered a game-high 21 points despite getting into foul trouble. At the end of the half, Westminster Christian led 28-15.
Tolton’s offense did show up in the second half, but the Trailblazers couldn’t get into a consistent rhythm at any point. Every run that Tolton went on was either stifled by Westminster Christian’s defense or interrupted by an offensive foul or traveling violation.
“They did a great job responding.” Tolton head coach Jeremy Osborne said. “They were able to stay composed, and they made us work for everything we got on offense."
Despite their struggles to get into a rhythm, the Trailblazers got a spark on offense late in the third quarter when junior guard Tre McCluney hit a 3 right before time expired to bring Tolton within single digits. Momentum seemed to be on Tolton’s side heading into the final frame.
Tolton started the fourth quarter strong, playing a smothering full-court trap defense to rush the Wildcats into mistakes. The Trailblazers succeeded at first, as the Tolton home crowd grew louder as it sensed the shift in momentum. But as the story went all night long, the Wildcats answered back with a 3 to stop the Trailblazers’ run.
The final nail in Tolton’s season came in the fourth quarter when Nathaniel Krebs drove to the paint and was called for a charge under the basket. The entire game was filled with questionable calls, and this call was the cherry on top as Tolton couldn’t seem to recover.
“They’re human, they did their best. And I’ll leave it at that.” Osborne said on the officiating.
The quick whistles resulted in many players being in foul trouble, including Porter. With 1:46 to go in the game, Porter fouled out with Tolton down by 13 points. It was smooth sailing from then on for Westminster Christian, as it cruised to a victory to move on to the final four.
For Tolton, this spells the end of a great season that saw the Trailblazers get a 14-8 record, win the district championship, and make a run to the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
“It was a great season. Our seniors got a district title and we’ll continue to get better. I’m proud of the leadership from our seniors, I’m proud of how we progressed and improved as the season went on. We had been playing our best basketball lately. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t play our best basketball tonight, but we’ll keep getting better,” Osborne said.
While Tolton’s season came to a bitter end, the Trailblazers look primed for another great run next season, with all-district players Justin Boyer, Tahki Chievous and Porter heading into their senior seasons.