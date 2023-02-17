As the saying goes, defense wins championships.
Tolton and St. Francis Borgia, a pair of state championship contenders, embodied that mindset Friday night. The matchup between the two culminated in a 52-46 loss for the Trailblazers.
"We didn't execute at all," Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said. "Overall, it was a game we wish we could have executed better."
Both teams entered having held opposing teams to under 55 points per game, and it quickly looked like the first team to 50 points would prevail on Tolton's home court.
St. Francis Borgia (21-4) proved that theory true and was the only team to reach that mark, capitalizing on 16-point performances from junior guard Nathan Kell and senior guard Grant Schroeder.
Junior forwards Kaden Patke and Adam Rickman added nine points apiece as well.
"I think we played well as a team," St. Francis Borgia coach Dave Neier said. "We hit some shots. We've been in a little bit of a slump lately."
After trailing for most of the first half, the Knights came alive in the fourth quarter. They went on a 10-3 run, flipping a two-point deficit at the end of the fourth quarter into a five-point lead with four minutes remaining.
St. Francis Borgia showcased its signature 1-3-1 zone defense throughout the evening. That strategy forced Tolton into contested shots and allowed the Knights to dictate the tempo and force turnovers.
"They've played that zone for years, and they're really good at it," Osborne said. "We took the bait and we settled."
Tolton (17-9) fell victim to uncharacteristic turnovers, which ultimately doomed its ability to make a late push. The Trailblazers scored less than 50 points for the seventh time this season; five of those outings have come in losses.
Sophomore guard Exavier "Zay" Wilson was the only Tolton player to score in double figures, posting a 12-point night.
Three seniors — forward Izaak Porter, guard James Lee and center Evens Appolon — added eight points each in the final home game of their high school careers.
"I liked (Wilson's) aggressiveness," Osborne said. "I think he's been like that most of the year, but especially as of late...He gets to the paint and makes it easier for other guys."
Osborne said his team failed to get Appolon more touches in the paint and at the right times, which forced the offense into stretches of stagnant play. The 6-foot-9 center stood out among the court, as the tallest Knight stood at just 6'1. However, even with the mismatch, Appolon did not see many opportunities.
Defensively, Tolton featured a mixture of man-to-man defense and a full-court press, which had an effect on the Knights in the first half. St. Francis Borgia scored 16 total points in the first two quarters, including only six in the first quarter.
Osborne credited his team's first-half defense after the game but pinpointed a key reason behind the low-scoring affair: missed shots.
"I thought they missed some shots they normally make, and in the second half, they made them," Osborne said. "We were doing a good job contesting in the paint, but they were missing some threes they normally knock down."
St. Francis Borgia flipped the switch in the second half, making those shots it had previously missed in the first half. The Knights made six 3-pointers in the second half and outscored Tolton 36-26 the remainder of the way.
"I think our kids relaxed a little bit," Neier said. "We just told them (at halftime), 'this is a great ballgame to be in.' ... You don't get an opportunity all the time to play a team with this much talent."
Top-seeded Tolton will next begin preparation for the Class 4 District 9 tournament in Westphalia, where the Trailblazers will play the winner of No. 4 Southern Boone and No. 5 Blair Oaks at 6 p.m. March 1.