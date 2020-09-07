Tolton football took a week off to get healthy after facing a tough Hallsville squad in its season opener, but the Trailblazers are ready to return to action.
According to previous Missourian reporting, athletic director Gary Link, head coach Michael Egnew and athletic trainer Bryce Roark decided it was in the team’s best interest to declare competition status on a week-to-week basis. Tolton has only 19 players and sustained numerous injuries in a season-opening 53-0 loss at Hallsville. The Trailblazers continued to practice all last week.
With the blessing of Link, Egnew and Roark, Tolton will take the field once again to celebrate its four senior players on senior night.
The Trailblazers will look to defend their home turf against Missouri Military Academy (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.