While junior Lizzy Wright was the star for Tolton on Thursday night against Blair Oaks, it was another junior who was at the charity stripe with the game on the line.
Cue Emma Barnes.
Barnes only scored five points before the fourth quarter, but still came up big at just the right time.
Her first free throw tied the game at 41-41 and her second free throw put the Trailblazers in the lead 42-41. She finished the night with seven points, part of the most important ones of the game.
With less than 20 seconds left, Tolton sophomore Sophia Angel scored on another free throw to make it 43-41. Falcon Bailey Rissmiller had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but missed the net.
Wright led Tolton with 18 points, but similar to her opponent Rissmiller, struggled to score in the fourth quarter. She only had one point in the last eight minutes despite the huge role she played in Tolton’s first three quarters of the game.
The Trailblazers led the Falcons from the end of the first quarter to the middle of the fourth quarter, but the Falcons never let the Trailblazers rest. A seven-point lead was the biggest lead the Falcons let the Trailblazers have.
The game was always in reach for the Falcons, but going into the fourth quarter, it was as close as ever. They were only down 37-36 to the Trailblazers. Blair Oaks even led 41-40 at one point in the fourth quarter, but it was outscored 6-5 in the fourth quarter and lost a hard-fought battle to Tolton.
Mallorie Fick was a huge part of how the Falcons were able to keep the game so close for so long. Fick scored 24 points against the Trailblazers, which was more than anyone else on either team.
With the win, Tolton improved to 5-9 on the season.
The Trailblazers play again at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Notre Dame at home.