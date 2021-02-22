Down one with the clock winding down in the third quarter, Tolton guard Emma Barnes dribbled past a screen. Spinning twice in the paint, Barnes laid up the ball off the glass and into the net before the buzzer sounded.
Barnes’ bucket was pivotal, giving the Trailblazers a one-point lead to start the fourth quarter. Tolton held onto that slim lead for a 54-48 win over New Bloomfield in the first round of the district playoffs Monday.
Tolton (5-17) now moves on the Class 3 District 7 semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Monroe City. They will compete against top seed Monroe City (22-2).
Stephens falls in opening round of AMC Tournament
Stephens ended its basketball season with a 57-38 loss to Health Sciences & Pharmacy in Saint Louis in the first round of the American Midwest Conference Tournament.
Sierra Leeper had a team-high 15 for the Stars (1-13).
Rock Bridge girls basketball wins big over Smith-Cotton
The Bruins (16-4) had a dominant 87-13 win over the Tigers (0-15) in the homestretch of the regular season.
Rock Bridge plays again at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Hollister at home.