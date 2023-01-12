Tolton girls basketball earned a 42-27 home victory over Christian High School on Thursday in Columbia.
The Trailblazers prevented the Eagles from reaching double figures before halftime, taking a 23-9 lead into the break. They led 30-18 at the end of the third quarter.
Sophomore Sadie Sexauer led the Trailblazers with 13 points, and freshman Makaylin Viet scored 10.
Tolton next faces Bishop DuBourg at 6:30 p.m. Monday in St. Louis.
Bruins girls hoops defeats Capital City
Rock Bridge girls basketball earned a big win in Central Missouri Activities Conference play with a 57-24 victory over Capital City in Columbia.
Rock Bridge (10-4) led 10-6 after a defensive first quarter and maintained a 22-14 lead at halftime. The Bruins did not relent in the second half to seal their third straight win.
The Bruins next face Aquinas in the Truman Tournament at 12:30 p.m. Monday in Independence.
Battle falls to Whitfield in Rotating 8 semis
Battle boys basketball fell in a tight contest to Whitfield, 51-48, in the semifinals of the Rotating 8 Tournament in St. Louis.
The fifth-seeded Spartans had a chance to tie the game at 51 with their final shot but could not get it to fall, sending Whitfield to the finals.
The game stayed tight the entire way as top-seeded Whitfield clung on to a narrow 29-24 lead at halftime. The Spartans tied the game at 37 at the end of the third quarter, but Whitfield took the lead and held on in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Battle (6-6) will next play second-seeded Lift for Life or sixth-seeded Hazelwood East in the Rotating 8 third-place game at 7 p.m. Friday at Lift for Life Academy High School in St. Louis.