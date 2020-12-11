Tolton girls basketball lost against Osage on Friday.
This was the team's second away game and fifth consecutive loss, leaving it 0-5 for the season. The first was against Owensville on Tuesday.
The Trailblazers weren't far behind the Indians, ending the game 46-34. Tolton's score was under its point average, 35.3, for the season.
The 12-point difference is less than any of its previous losses this season. Tolton lost its first four games by an average of 30.
Tolton also brought the heat, committing 10 fouls while Osage only had four.
Tolton is scheduled to next play against Hickman at 7:30 p.m. Monday.