The Tolton Trailblazers lost their home game to the Camdenton Lakers 72-46 on Tuesday.
What started as a competitive affair soon changed into a one-way train as Camdenton took the early lead and never looked back. The visitors ended the first quarter up 14-8.
Tolton tried cutting down the lead to no avail in the second period, as the Lakers ended the first half leading by eight at 30-22.
Any hopes for a Tolton comeback were dashed in the third quarter, as Camdenton continued to build on its lead and ended the penultimate quarter leading by 13.
The bad only got worse for the Trailblazers in the final period, as the Lakers rode a 24-11 run to finish the game at 72-46.
Biance Stocks, Mya Hulett and Sarah Holmes led Camdenton with 10 points each.
For Tolton, junior Lizzie Wright had 11 points on the night. Sophia Elfrink chipped in with nine points.
Tolton girls basketball returns to action at 4 p.m. Wednesday against O’Fallon Christian at home.