Tolton girls basketball left Jefferson City with its fourth win of the season, beating Capital City 47-44 on Monday night.
Senior Sophie Angel put up 13 points and freshman Jillian Aholt contributed nine as the Trailblazers bounced back from their 60-30 defeat against Steelville in the Missouri Hall of Fame Classic.
After a week off, the Trailblazers compete in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 7 tournament against South Callaway at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Mokane.
Bruins girls basketball cruises to victory
Rock Bridge girls basketball took care of business in Sedalia, beating Smith-Cotton 93-27 on the same day ESPN ranked the Bruins No. 24 in its SCNext Top 25.
Sophomore Charlie Smith led all scorers with 19 points, freshman Mari Miller added 18 and senior Kyrah “KK” Brodie scored 11 as Rock Bridge cruised to victory.
The Bruins (21-1) return home for a game against Miller Career Academy at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia.