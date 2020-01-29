Juniors Lizzie Wright and Sophia Elfrink led the way for Tolton as the Trailblazers dominated the O’Fallon Christian Eagles from start to finish to win, 44-24 at home.
Wright led Tolton with 12 points while Elfrink chipped in with 11.
The Trailblazers dominated the game from the opening tip, suffocating the Eagles offense with staunch defense.
Junior Sidney Fessler contributed nine points off the bench for Tolton. Fessler entered the game toward the end of the first half and connected on three 3-pointers to give the Trailblazers the momentum heading into the break.
O’Fallon’s struggling offense couldn’t handle Tolton’s suffocating defense, as the Eagles managed just one field goal in the first half. It came with 3:30 left in the second quarter.
“We felt like we had a real opportunity to try to force the other team from the perimeter and to avoid some of the low shots,” Tolton coach Kevin Kiley said. “Our other game challenge was to find boards as hard as we could, and certainly we got the job done there.”
Kiley also spoke about Tuesday’s blowout loss to Camdenton and expressed happiness over the way his team rebounded from the loss Wednesday night.
“I thought we showed growth, despite the final shadow throughout most of that game,” he said. “So we wanted to build on that as we continue to gain momentum.”
Kaitlyn Metz led the Eagles with 15 points.
Kiley hopes his team can carry forward the momentum as Tolton transitions into its next game against St. Dominic.
“We want to play faster, and we want to move the ball a little better on the offensive end, and we want to guard the perimeter better as well,” Kiley said. “We just want to have a great stretch finish for those girls because they’re wonderful kids.”
Tolton girls basketball returns to action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against St. Dominic High School at home.