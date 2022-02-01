Tolton girls basketball couldn’t bring home a win in its second contest against St. Dominic, falling 54-34 on Tuesday.
Sophie Angel kept the Trailblazers in the game with a pair of first quarter 3-pointers, but the offense sputtered and failed to translate many possessions into shots. The Crusaders 2-3 zone cut off entry inside to Ellie Reynolds by tipping and intercepting passes whenever Tolton attempted to establish an inside presence.
St. Dominic took a double-digit lead early in the second quarter on an 11-3 run in the opening 6:10 and never let up. The closest Tolton came to the lead was an 11-point halftime deficit.
Angel led the Trailblazers with 14 points while Sam Wright tacked on eight points and six rebounds.
As of Tuesday, Tolton’s home contest against Fulton on Thursday hasn’t been canceled, though school has been canceled for Wednesday.
Rock Bridge girls basketball dispatches Cor Jesu to open Webster Winter Challenge
Rock Bridge girls basketball kicked off the Webster Winter Challenge with a 50-19 win against Cor Jesu, moving to 1-0 in the three-game tournament at Webster Groves.
Senior Averi Kroenke finished with 15 points, while senior Kyrah “KK” Brodie and freshman Mari Miller contributed nine and 10 points, respectively.
Six of the Bruins’ past seven games have come in tournament play. Coach Jill Nagel’s team last competed in, and won, the Pete Hile Tournament in Independence.
With the win, Rock Bridge (17-0) advances to play Webster Groves in the tournament semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
Rock Bridge boys basketball falls to 1-1 in conference play with 69-60 loss to Jeff City
Rock Bridge boys basketball lost 69-60 against Jefferson City.
Rock Bridge (11-8, 1-1) entered the game fresh off back-to-back tournaments, most recently going 2-1 in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament.
The Bruins’ game against the Jays was the closest to Columbia they’ve played since a 73-65 win against Union on Jan. 14. Their next game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Smith-Cotton.
Hickman girls swimming dominates at Smith-Cotton
Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle girls swimming traveled to the Central Missouri Activities Conference Meet at Smith-Cotton on Tuesday, as the Kewpies took first place with 412 points.
Due to impending weather conditions, the meet was rescheduled for Tuesday after previously being scheduled for Thursday.
Rock Bridge finished in second with 355, while Battle took fourth with 176 points.
The Kewpies posted the most first-place finishes in eight events with Macey Hansen contributing to four of them.
“I’m proud of them for their own performances and for coming together as a team,” Columbia Swim coach Taylor Birsa said.
Hickman, Rock Bridge, Battle and Tolton girls swimming and diving return to the pool in the Last-Chance Meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hickman.
Battle boys basketball beats Marshall
Battle boys basketball beat Marshall 83-67 in the first round of the Southern Boone Classic. The Spartans are now 9-9.
Battle’s next game is against Southern Boone on Thursday.