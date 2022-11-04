Winning a state championship is already a rare occurrence in itself. Winning it on your home turf is even rarer.
Tolton girls cross country made this a reality for a second straight season Friday at the MSHSAA Cross Country Championships at Gans Creek. The team placed first overall in the Class 4 race with 109 points — barely edging out second-place Rockwood Summit, who scored 111 and third-place Clayton, who scored 112. Tolton won the Class 3 title at the same course a year ago.
“I’m really proud of this team,” Trailblazers star runner Elyse Wilmes said. “My teammates especially came through when we needed them.”
Wilmes — who finished first overall individually in the Class 3 state race in 2021 — noted she had been dealing with foot soreness heading into the race. Not using the injury as an excuse, she managed to place seventh overall (19:20.8) as Tolton’s top finisher.
“I haven’t been able to run straight for about a week and a half,” Wilmes said. “I didn’t have my best race, but my teammates picked up the slack and did a great job.”
Tolton’s next three best runners — Madison Taylor, Makaylin Viet and Olivia Andrews — each finished eighth, 10th and 19th respectively. The trio’s strong outing was enough to push the Trailblazers to the top of the podium. Friday’s race was also Andrews’ first time achieving all-state honors.
“I thought our 2-3-4 punch ran dynamite,” Tolton coach Jared Wilmes said. “They all ran better than they were predicted to be.”
Elyse was about three-quarters healthy, but she still battled and came up huge for us.”
The official top five finishers in the Class 4 were Tolton (109), Rockwood (111), Clayton (112), Kearney (124) and Rolla (191).
MICDS's Julia Ray placed first overall individually, finishing at 18:14.7.
The Tolton boys team will race in the Class 3 championship at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Gans Creek.
Rock Bridge boys and girls finish top five
Both Rock Bridge teams had strong outings in the Class 5 state races at Gans Creek, with the boys placing second overall and the girls taking fifth.
Ian Kemey (second place, 15:12.7) and Andrew Hauser (fourth place, 15:36.5) led the boys individually, while Carolyn Ford (third place, 18:34.5) and Mae Walker (fourth place, 18:35.1) highlighted the girls group.
Liberty North (77) finished first overall on the boys side with Sage Wilde (15:05.9) winning the individual race. Lafayette (50) won the girls race with Grace Tyson (18:10.6) grabbing the individual title for the second straight season.
This is the second consecutive year the Bruins boys team earned second at state. The girls took fourth overall in 2021.
“I think everybody out here raced with heart and emotion,” Kemey said when asked of his school's performances. “And that’s really all you can ask for when you get to the state meet.”
“Finishing in the top five year in and year out takes a lot of work and dedication,” Rock Bridge boys and girls coach Neal Blackburn said. “So you have to applaud both team’s commitment.”
The Bruins maintained that mental focus was the foundation of their performances.
“The second leg is where the fatigue really started to kick in and it got into my head a little, but I also knew I needed to race for my boys,” Kemey said when asked about the challenges of the meet. “So I decided to lock in on the person next to me and not let my mind get in the way with the rest of the race.”
“A lot of it was mental,” Walker said. “I had a lot of different thoughts throughout the race, but just thinking about my team and everything I’ve done to get here really helped me push through the last (kilometer).”
Although both Bruin teams wanted to win their class, Blackburn noted their resilience and overall effort all year were the more important elements of the 2022 season.
“You have to give these kids credit for believing in themselves the way they did all year long,” he said. “They took on this year with a lot of pride and heart, which is what I am most proud of.”
Hickman's Reed earns all-state honors, Hillsboro boys win Class 4
Hickman boys and girls cross country additionally ran in the Class 5 races, with the boys side finishing 13th overall while Ellie Eastman was the lone Kewpie for the girls placing 77th (20:31.8).
Marshall Reed led the boys squad with a 20th-place finish and 16:03.4 time — earning him all-state recognition. Maxwell Hogan was the next Kewpie behind Reed, finishing 87th (17:03.1).
Hillsboro won the boys Class 4 race, with the Hawks’ Josh Allison getting the victory on the individual side (15:38.9). Festus, which had won the last Class 4 championships, finished second.
The Class 1, 2 and 3 races will begin 9 a.m. Saturday at Gans Creek.