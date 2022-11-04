Winning a state championship is already a rare occurrence in itself. Winning it on your home turf is even rarer.

Tolton girls cross country made this a reality for a second straight season Friday at the MSHSAA Cross Country Championships at Gans Creek. The team placed first overall in the Class 4 race with 109 points — barely edging out second-place Rockwood Summit, who scored 111 and third-place Clayton, who scored 112. Tolton won the Class 3 title at the same course a year ago.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Editor/reporter for the Missourian sports desk. Reach me at langsconor@gmail.com or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you