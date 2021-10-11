Tolton girls golf won its sixth consecutive district championship Monday.
The Trailblazers were led by Audrey Rischer, who finished first and signed for a 1-over-par 72 at Wolf Hollow Golf Club in Labadie, and Kate Ryan, who finished third and posted 84.
Tolton also played Katelyn Ankenman, who shot 104, and Savanna Hazelrigg, who carded 105 and Catherine Fallis, who posted a 108.
The Trailblazers next head to the Class 3 State Championship, which takes place Monday and Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Rock Bridge’s Class 3 tennis state quarterfinals postponed
Rock Bridge girls tennis was set to face Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School in the quarterfinals of the Class 3 state tournament Monday, but the match was postponed because of the weather.
The matchup was rescheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bethel Park. The winner will face either Park Hill or Lee’s Summit West on Oct. 23.
Battle softball’s offense explodes in win over Eldon
Battle softball won 18-3 against Eldon in three innings due to the mercy rule.
The Spartans scored four runs in the first inning and seven runs in both the second and third innings.
Abby Schlude, Brooke Nutter and Ainsley Stubbs all had multiple hits. Schlude and Stubbs both homered and had three RBI each.
Battle begins play at home in the Class 5 District 5 tournament against Rock Bridge at 6 p.m. Tuesday.