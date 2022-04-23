Goalkeeper Rachel Tipton continued her good form for Tolton girls soccer as she earned her fifth shutout of the season in a 2-0 effort Saturday at home against Fulton.
The Trailblazers advance to 7-1 on the season and have an off day before facing Southern Boone at 5 p.m. Monday in Ashland.
Battle girls soccer bounces back with strong win over Fatima
Battle girls soccer beat Fatima 3-0 in its third match of the Tolton Tournament at Cosmo Park. The victory served as a strong bounce-back win following three consecutive losses.
The Spartans will next take on Tolton at 6 p.m. Thursday at home.