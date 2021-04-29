Tolton Catholic girls soccer is on a tear.
A day after beating crosstown rival Battle 8-0, the Trailblazers won by the same score over Cardinal Ritter on Thursday.
The 16 goals are the most that Tolton (11-3) has scored in successive matches this season. Lanie Maddix scored twice, and Rachel Tipton kept a shutout in net.
The Trailblazers play St. Charles Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Rock Bridge baseball beats Battle
Rock Bridge baseball slid by Battle 2-1 on Thursday at Atkins Baseball Complex.
The Spartans (8-8-1) struck first with an RBI double in the third inning. But Rock Bridge (16-6) responded with a run each in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away for the win.
Bruins starting pitcher Reece Clapp went six innings on the mound, while Payton Messer got the last three outs to record the save.
Rock Bridge plays Blue Springs at 11 a.m. Saturday at home. Battle will take on Rolla on Monday at home.
Tolton baseball clobbers Trinity Catholic
Tolton Catholic baseball made short work of Trinity Catholic, dominating with a 15-0 win in three innings.
Trailblazers (9-1) pitcher Connor Head got the win with six strikeouts in three scoreless innings.
Tolton has a doubleheader against Centralia and California set for 10 a.m. Saturday in Centralia.