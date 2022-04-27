Tolton won its fourth straight game Wednesday, beating Battle 3-1. The Trailblazers offense continues to be strong this season, averaging more than three goals a game (3.5) through the first 10 games.
Macie Parmer scored two and Lainey Maddix scored one for the Trailblazers.
Tolton (9-1) will try to reach double-digit wins in its next contest against Cardinal Ritter at 5 p.m. Thursday at home.
Rock Bridge baseball shuts out Battle
Battle baseball lost 9-0 to Rock Bridge at home. The Spartans have now dropped two straight and sit at 8-12 on the year with two weeks left of play. Rock Bridge moved to 24-4 with the win.
Battle will take the diamond again at 4:30 p.m. Monday against Rolla on the road. Rock Bridge will take on Blue Springs at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rock Bridge.
Tolton girls finish fourth, boys sixth in AAA Championships
Tolton boys and girls track and field had multiple top-three finishes at the AAA Championships on Wednesday at Cardinal Ritter. The boys team finished sixth overall, and the girls team placed fourth.
Elyse Wilmes was dominant for the Trailblazers, winning the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 20.73 seconds and the 1,600 with a time of 5:20.80. Wilmes earned the only two first-place finishes for the girls team.
Tolton’s girls team had other strong performers as well. Jillian Andrews placed second in the 800 (2:36.49). Ellie Reynolds earned third in the 300 hurdles (50.62) and second in the high jump. Olivia Andrews finished second in the 1600 (5:36.95). Bridget Bartlett placed third in the high jump and second in the javelin (103 feet). The girls 4x400 relay finished second with a time of 4:19.60.
Garrett Wilmes was the boys team’s star performer, securing first-place finishes in the 800 and 1,600 as well, with times of 1:55.50 and 4:32.56 respectively. Quentin Hermann was the only other first-place finisher, winning the 3,200 (10:27.75).
The Trailblazers had a few other strong performances from the boys team. Owen Hartline was right behind Hermann in the 3,200, placing second with a time of 10:36.77. The boys team also earned second-place finishes in both the 4x400 relay (3:37.11) and the 4x800 relay (8:49.94).
Tolton track and field will compete again at the Jefferson City Last Chance Invitational at 5 p.m. May 6 in Jefferson City.
Rock Bridge blanks Borgia in Blue Cat Cup
Rock Bridge girls soccer shut out Borgia 4-0 in the Blue Cat Cup in Union. Ella Hendershott and Kylar Serio each scored twice for the Bruins.
With the victory, the Bruins won the Blue Pool and advanced to the tournament final against Union at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Union.