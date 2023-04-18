Tolton girls soccer coach Chuck Register has been pleading for more goals from his offense, and the Trailblazers answered the call Tuesday in Columbia.
Facing an undefeated Cardinal Ritter program, Tolton shined with an 8-0 victory, reaching the mercy-rule mark in 83 minutes. The Trailblazers tallied four goals in each half, blitzing the Lions’ defense.
Seven different Tolton players scored, led by senior Macie Parmer’s two goals. Ava Martin, Adelaide Devine, Kensie Serio, Aubrey Willmeth, Ashley Wilkerson and Caroline Fretwell each added one goal apiece.
Keepers Rachel Tipton and Amelia Ottinger combined for the clean sheet.
Tolton, the No. 9 team in the latest Missouri State High School Coaches Association poll, will next play St. Francis Borgia at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Washington, Missouri.
Tolton baseball overpowers St. Mary’s
It only took five innings for Tolton baseball to force the mercy rule in a 12-2 road victory over St. Mary’s in St. Louis.
Will Fretwell got the start and the win for Tolton, allowing only two runs in the quick afternoon outing. Cameron Lee led the Blazers’ offense, going 4-for-4 with two doubles. Lucas Wietholder finished with a double and a triple, while Justus Martin joined him as the only other Trailblazer to record more than one hit.
Tolton next faces Mexico at 5 p.m. Friday in Columbia.
Tolton boys tennis sweeps second straight dual
The Trailblazers topped Camdenton 9-0 to pick up a road victory.
After defeating Booneville 9-0 on Monday, the back-to-back sweeps boosted Tolton’s winning streak to six. The Trailblazers haven't lost since dropping their first two duals of the season.
Tolton will next compete against Missouri Military Academy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Mexico, Missouri.
Spartans baseball picks up victory over Hornets
Battle baseball defeated Fulton 5-3 in Columbia.
In the bottom of the third, Fulton pitcher Jayce Thompson walked a string of batters, loading the bases for the Spartans.
With two runs already on the board in the third, Sam Buechter hit a line drive to center field for a 3-0 lead.
After a pitching change for the Hornets, Jayden Young grounded out to bring another Spartan home.
Battle pitcher Brayden Groseclose picked up the win on the mound, allowing two hits and no runs through four innings.
The Spartans (9-12) next host Smith-Cotton at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Spartans suffer PK loss to Osage
In the first-ever regular-season girls soccer matchup between Battle and Osage, the Spartans lost in penalty kicks after regulation ended in a 2-2 draw.
The Spartans found themselves down 2-0 after the first 30 minutes of play, but junior Delaney Ellebracht scored in the 40th minute, with 18 seconds remaining in the first half.
Ellebracht also scored Battle’s equalizer to send the game into overtime.
After the match remained tied after two rounds of overtime, Battle faced its second round of penalty kicks this season. Osage outscored the Spartans 3-1 in penalties to earn the win.
Battle (5-7-1) hosts a shootout Friday and plays Marshall at 7 p.m.
Rock Bridge girls soccer falls short
Rock Bridge girls soccer went on the road and lost to Kickapoo 3-2 in Springfield.
The Bruins will face Capital City at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Jefferson City.
Hickman girls soccer beats Jefferson City
Hickman girls soccer went on the road and defeated Jefferson City 3-1 in a Central Missouri Activities Conference match.
Lucy Elfrink scored two goals, while Hattie Hayes scored one for the Kewpies.
Hickman (4-6) next faces Capital City at 6:30 p.m Friday in Columbia.