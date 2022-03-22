Tolton girls soccer picked up its second win of the season Tuesday, topping Jefferson City 3-0.
Kensie Serio scored two of the three Tolton goals, while goalkeeper Rachel Tipton collected her first shutout of 2022.
The win comes on the heels of the team’s first win in its season opener against Osage, in which the Trailblazers won 4-2.
Tolton will next play at 5 p.m. Thursday, hosting Christian in its home opener.
Tolton boys tennis’ game canceled
Tolton boys tennis’ season opener against Camdenton was canceled Tuesday because of inclement weather.
The Trailblazers, who were scheduled to open their spring season Tuesday, will now compete in their first match at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Moberly at Cosmo Park.