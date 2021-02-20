The Trailblazers finished the Class 1 Missouri State Hight School Activities Association Swim and Dive Championships with both of their swimmers earning two top-five finishes Saturday.
Sophomore Lindsey Hervey finished second in the 500-yard freestyle and second in the 200-yard freestyle. Senior Lauren Hervey finished fourth in the 500-yard and 200-yard freestyle.
Rock Bridge girls basketball knocks off Jackson
The Bruins improved to 15-4 with a 50-45 win over the Indians.
After a 26-25 halftime lead, the Bruins held on behind stellar defense from Kyrah Brodie and Averi Kroenke. Rock Bridge plays next at 7:30 p.m. Monday against Smith-Cotton at Rock Bridge.