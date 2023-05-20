The Tolton girls went into the final race of this weekend’s MSHSAA Class 2 Track & Field Championships knowing that any finish ahead of North Platte would give them at least a share of a third state title.
The Trailblazers, however, fell just short, with the North Platte 4x400-meter relay team winning the race in 4 minutes, 3.22 seconds as Tolton took second (4:10.96), increasing the Panthers’ 76-75 team lead to 86-83.
Despite the three-point team loss, Tolton came through with an impressive two days of performances at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. The Trailblazers added two more individual state crowns to the two it won Friday, with Elyse Wilmes putting up two Class 2 records, leading a Tolton sweep of the top three spots in the 1,600 with a 4:54.98 and also pacing a Trailblazers duo atop the leaderboard in the 800 (2:10.48).
On Friday, the team of Jillian Andrews, Olivia Andrews, Madison Taylor and Wilmes won the 4x800 relay in dominant fashion, as its time of 9:42.60 topped second-place North Platte’s by more than 18 seconds.
Olivia Andrews also won the 3,200 (11:02.24), with teammate Makaylin Viet finishing second (11:21.46).
On Saturday, Olivia Andrews followed those performances up with a second-place finish behind Wilmes in the 1,600 (5:03.52), with Viet coming in third (5:14.24), and another second behind Wilmes in the 800 (2:21.85).
Wilmes ended the meet by anchoring the second-place finish in that key 4x400, joined by Taylor, Aimi Zimmerman and Jillian Andrews.
Other performances that garnered points for Tolton, which won state titles in 2015 and 2016, over the two days: Viet, sixth in the 800 (2:24.61), and Zimmerman, seventh in the triple jump (33 feet, 6 inches).
And competitors from area schools that also won state titles: Reid Harrison, Cole Camp (Class 2 boys 100, 10.86); Blaine Brodersen, Stover (Class 2 boys 3,200, 9:50.27); Trinity Riggs, Russellville (Class 2 girls shot put, 39-1¾); Emma Fischer, Harrisburg (Class 2 girls javelin, 125-2); and Kade Wright, St. Elizabeth (Class 1 boys pole vault, 13-5¼).
As for other team results, Summit Christian and Charleston tied for the Class 2 boys title with 47 points each, Hermitage and Hayti tied for the Class 1 boys title (42) and Tarkio won the Class 1 girls title (70).
Handful of Tolton boys, other area performers qualify in Class 3
Tolton boys track and field finished eighth in the MSHSAA Class 3 Sectional 2 meet in Mexico, Missouri.
The Trailblazers, who finished the event with 36 points, had several athletes qualify for the state meet, including sophomore Lucas Boyer, who took second in the 100 in 11.28. He then added to his medal collection with a third-place finish in the 200, which he completed in 22.32.
Tolton finished on the podium in the 4x400 relay, as Boyer, John Glaude, Carson Jacaway and Evan Sapp raced in 3:34.31 to add six points to Tolton’s team total and secure a trip to state.
Glaude, a sophomore, took fourth in the 800, completing the race in 2:02.06, and senior Quentin Hermann placed fourth in the 3,200 in 10:02.79. Both finishes were enough to extend their season.
Southern Boone standout Connor Burns ended the day with three titles. He won the 3,200 in 9:52.18, a little more than a second ahead of second place. Burns then clinched the 1,600 gold in 4:23.60, edging Centralia sophomore J.R. Lesher, who ran the race in 4:25.00, to the title.
Burns secured the championship hat trick by joining Eagles teammates Brian Burns, Landon Rehg and Noah Ottinger in the 4x800, which they won with a time of 8:11.13, more than five seconds ahead of second-place Centralia.
Centralia’s girls team won the sectional meet with 102 points, 30 more than the next best team, Lutheran St. Charles. The Panthers’ boys team finished third in team standings with 54 points, just behind Southern Boone in second with 56 points.
Cayden Dunn secured 10 points for the Centralia boys by winning the 300 hurdles in 39.71.
The Panthers’ girls were headlined by their relay teams. The 4x400 team of Olivia Adams, Harper Sontheimer, Rebecca Erisman and Shelby Lewis won gold after crossing the line in 4:10.82. The 4x800 team — Erisman, Kenedee Moss, Annie Robinson and Jozelynn Bostick — took gold in 10:09.08.
Ellie Berendzen won the girls discus for the Panthers with a throw of 123-2.
The qualifying athletes will head to the Class 3 championships beginning Friday in Jefferson City.