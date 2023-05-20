The Tolton girls went into the final race of this weekend’s MSHSAA Class 2 Track & Field Championships knowing that any finish ahead of North Platte would give them at least a share of a third state title.

The Trailblazers, however, fell just short, with the North Platte 4x400-meter relay team winning the race in 4 minutes, 3.22 seconds as Tolton took second (4:10.96), increasing the Panthers’ 76-75 team lead to 86-83.

