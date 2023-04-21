Blake Sykes from Hickman hits his approach shot

Blake Sykes from Hickman hits his approach shot Friday at the Columbia Country Club in Columbia. Sykes shot seven over with a score of 78, recording the lowest individual score of the Columbia Quad.

 Jack Klassen/Missourian

Tolton, Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle teed off at the Columbia Country Club to compete in the Columbia Quad on Friday. The Trailblazers took home the top spot with a team score of 325.

Hickman's Blake Sykes boasted the lowest individual score of the day, finishing seven over with a score of 78. Tolton's Garret McIntosh and Jackson Smith round out the top three individual placements with scores of 79 and 80, respectively.

Reporter and writer for the Columbia Missourian, contact me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, spring 2023, studying reporting and writing Reach me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you