Tolton, Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle teed off at the Columbia Country Club to compete in the Columbia Quad on Friday. The Trailblazers took home the top spot with a team score of 325.
Hickman's Blake Sykes boasted the lowest individual score of the day, finishing seven over with a score of 78. Tolton's Garret McIntosh and Jackson Smith round out the top three individual placements with scores of 79 and 80, respectively.
Tolton will next compete in the AAA Conference Championships on Monday in Washington, Missouri.
Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle will all compete in the Jeff City Invitational on Monday in Jefferson City.
Tolton baseball extends winning streak to four
The Trailblazers gained more late-season momentum with a 7-2 road victory over Mexico High School.
Starting pitcher Connor Head earned the win for Tolton with an 81-pitch complete game.
The Trailblazers will next face Kirksville at 12 p.m. Saturday in Kirksville.
Tolton boasts nine top-three placements in Rob Whittaker Classic
The Trailblazers finished the Rob Whittaker Classic with three first-place, one second-place and six third-place finishes. Both the Tolton boys and girls finished fifth in the team competition with scores of 64.5 and 61, respectively.
Lucas Boyer finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.87 seconds, and he also placed third in the 100 after finishing the event in 11.31 seconds. Quentin Herrman took the top spot in the 1600 with a time of 4:35.61.
John Glaude was the only Trailblazer to take silver in an event, as he posted a time of 2:05.98 in the 800. Evan Sapp rounded out the boys' podium placers with his third-place finish in the 300 hurdles, finishing the event in 44.97 seconds.
Olivia Andrews finished first in the 1600 with a time of 5:14.46, while Makaylin Viet and Carly Meyer both placed third in their respective events. Viet locked in her top-three finish with a time of 2:28.24 seconds in the 800, while Meyer's 14 feet, 9 inch long jump earned her the bronze finish.
As a team, Tolton placed third in both the boys and girls 4x400 relay with times of 3:43.49 and 4:25.91, respectively.
Tolton will next compete in the Gerald Mansfield Invitational on Tuesday in Macon.
First-inning offense stalls as Kewpies fall to St. Louis University High School
After scoring four runs in the top of the first, Hickman baseball was held scoreless over the last six innings en route to a 5-4 loss against St. Louis University High School.
The Kewpies (11-7) saw 33 pitches in the first inning before SLUH (9-11-1) called the bullpen to relieve its starting pitcher. Hickman scored two runs off wild pitches and two more on a pair of RBI singles.
SLUH clawed back over the course of three innings, scoring a run in both the first and second inning before a three-run third inning gave them the 5-4 lead.
Zach Bates started on the bump for the Kewpies, giving up five runs through 3⅓ innings. Tanner Graham did his best to keep Hickman in the game after relieving Bates in the fourth inning. Graham held SLUH scoreless through 2⅔ innings to finish the game.
Hickman will go back on the road to face Holt at 10 a.m. Saturday in Wentzville.
Hickman girls soccer drops CMAC match against Capital City
The Kewpies lost 2-1 to Capital City in their second Central Missouri Activities Conference match of the season. Allison Hall found the back of the net for Hickman, while Hattie Hayes earned the assist.
Capital City improved to 10-3 on the season and 1-1 in CMAC play with its victory over the Kewpies.
Hickman (4-7, 1-1) will look to bounce back, as the Kewpies hit the road to take on Boonville at 5 p.m. Monday.
Battle girls soccer bested by Marshall in Battle Shootout
The Spartans lost their home match 5-3 to Marshall in Columbia.
The game was an uphill climb for Battle, who entered the second half trailing 3-1. Although the offense was there for the Spartans, Marshall continued to find the back of the net to pull away with the lead.
Battle will host Fulton to round out the Battle Shootout at 12:30 Saturday.