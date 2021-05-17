The MSHSAA Boys Golf Championships got underway Monday, with Tolton Catholic competing in the Class 3 tournament at Crown Pointe Golf Course in Farmington and Hickman and Rock Bridge teeing off at Sedalia Country Club in Sedalia.
Tolton’s Christian Rischer made his mark in the opening round, shooting a 1-under 71 to take the individual lead by five strokes entering Tuesday’s final round. Chase Knorr was the second-highest Trailblazer finisher with a 6-over 78 to enter Tuesday in a tie for fourth, while Jake Thornburg is tied for 50th with an 18-over 90.
At the Class 5 tournament, Hickman’s David Polacek is tied for second with a 2-under 68 through Round 1. He trails Pembroke Hill’s Ryan Lee by one stroke. The three other Kewpies in the tournament — Jackson Kreisman, Joe Devoy and Blake Bullock — are in the lower half of the individual standings, but their scores were enough to land Hickman in a tie for second on the team leaderboard with a 26-over 306.
William Hose, Rock Bridge’s lone golfer in Sedalia, shot a 7-over 77 to finish the day tied for 40th.
Both state championship tournaments will conclude with their second rounds Tuesday.
Rock Bridge boys tennis advances to state semifinals
In the Class 3 Section 2 boys tennis championship, Rock Bridge defeated Fort Zumwalt West 5-0, advancing to the state semifinals for the 19th straight season.
The Bruins’ three doubles teams — Akhil Elangovan and Will McAllister, Will Forsyth and Logan Burnam and Ben Loeb and Ben Xu — won their matchups to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead, and McAllister and Xu won their singles matches to seal the victory.
“This is an amazing run for a team with very little varity experience,” coach Ben Loeb said in an email. “The guys have made a lot of progress during the season.”
Rock Bridge will face John Burroughs in the state semifinals May 28 in Springfield. Forsyth and McAllister will first compete as a doubles team at the individual state championships, which begin Thursday in Springfield.