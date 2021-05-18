Tolton junior Christian Rischer won the Class 3 state golf championship Tuesday, shooting an even par between the two days of the tournament. Andrew Hennen of Lutheran South finished second, eight strokes behind Rischer.
Trailblazers Chase Knorr and Jake Thornburg finished tied for 18th and 55th respectively in the 72-golfer field. Tolton wasn’t in the tournament as a team; all three golfers competed as individuals.
Hickman finished tied for fifth in the Class 5 championship. David Polacek paced the Kewpies, finishing fifth as an individual. He was the only Kewpie in the top 40.
Participating as an individual, William Hose of Rock Bridge finished 53rd.
Rock Bridge baseball rolls past Capital City
Rock Bridge baseball defeated Capital City in its first district game 10-0 in five innings on Tuesday afternoon in Versailles, Missouri. Sophomore Jake Hawkins pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits.
Rock Bridge will take on Blue Springs South at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at Sedalia.
Hickman baseball tops Troy Buchanan
Hickman baseball scored twice in the third inning and held on for a 3-2 win over Troy Buchanan in the district quarterfinals.
The game was originally scheduled for Monday night in Troy, but rain pushed it to Tuesday afternoon in Columbia.
The Kewpies will face Holt in a district semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Troy.
Battle baseball beats Liberty for first district win in program history
Guided by steady pitching and timely hitting, Battle baseball took down Liberty (Wentzville) 3-1 on Tuesday.
J’Ron Browder put the Spartans on the board early with a double in the first inning that drove in two runs. Battle would add one more in the frame on a sacrifice fly.
Liberty scored once in the third, but that was all the Eagles could do against pitcher Caleb Caraker.
Battle will play at 4 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of the 1:30 p.m. Wednesday Fort Zumwalt West and Fort Zumwalt North game.
Tolton baseball beats South Shelby
Tolton baseball will face North Callaway for the District 4 championship 4 p.m. Wednesday after taking down South Shelby 3-2.
Nathaniel Krebs closed out the game on the mound for the Trailblazers, taking over in relief of Connor Head.
Rock Bridge soccer squeaks past Jefferson City
Junior Katie Ardini scored the game’s lone goal as Rock Bridge beat Jefferson City in its opening district game in Jefferson City.
Ardini’s goal, a low shot that found the back of the net on the left side, came on a penalty kick with 21 minutes remaining. The Bruins had several scoring opportunities earlier in the game but couldn’t capitalize.