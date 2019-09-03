When it looked like Tolton forward Landon Petri had nowhere to go, he conjured something out of nothing.
Petri received a pass outside the box with nowhere to go, and a defender at his back. He flicked the ball up, turned as the defender shifted to his side, and fired a shot from 20 yards out that eluded the outstretched arms of Battle goalkeeper Ty Leroux, and sailed into the top right corner of the net in the 59th minute. The goal was Tolton’s (1-0) third of the night in a season-opening 3-1 win over Battle (1-1).
“That is stuff that they try messing around before practice, just kicking the ball around,” Tolton coach Chuck Register said. “It was something that was pretty special to see.”
Landon’s older brother, midfielder Holden Petri, did a nice job of winning loose balls and helping Tolton’s 3-5-2 formation control possession early in the game.
“Holden is fearless,” Register said. “He also does things with the ball that make people look silly sometimes.”
Five minutes into the game, Holden Petri floated a through ball to striker Lael Haile for the game’s first chance, but the Battle defense converged on Haile before he could get a shot away.
Battle got a chance on the counterattack, but Tolton goalkeeper Blake Hinerman made a save to keep the game scoreless.
In the 27th minute, Landon Petri ran down a long ball and launched a shot that bounced off the arms of Leroux before trickling in front of the goal. Tolton midfielder Tyler Stevens pounced on the loose ball and unleashed a shot into goal to open the scoring for Tolton.
The game went into halftime with Stevens’ lone goal giving Tolton a 1-0 lead.
Haile doubled Tolton’s lead 30 seconds into the second half by tapping in a cross from Ross Hagan over a diving Leroux.
Battle responded just two minutes later when midfielder Christofer Dominguez slid by the Tolton defense, took a dribble past Hinerman and chipped a shot off the left post and in, pulling back a goal for the Spartans.
Both teams traded chances back and forth until Petri’s goal from outside the box sealed the deal for Tolton.
“This game is a good basis for us to start on,” Register said. “Everyone is happy with what they did and it’s good to get the first game under our belt.”
Next up, Battle hosts Moberly at 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 while Tolton goes back home to play Guadalupe Centers High School at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.
